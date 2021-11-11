"I will ensure these politicians are bureaucrats are held accountable for any losses and will legally make these individuals financially accountable for any damages," Palmer said.













112 Shares

The United Australia Party has commenced legal action against the Queensland Government over its plans to create a two-class society.

Advertisement

The QLD Government announced this week that unvaccinated residents will lose their freedoms next month, once the state is expected to reach its 80% vaccination mark.

From December 17, authorities will be enforcing a ban on unvaccinated Queenslanders, prohibiting them from entering and working at most venues, including hotels, restaurants, cafes, pubs, cinemas, libraries, music and arts festivals, theme parks, and sports stadiums.

Advertisement

The new rules will also prohibit unvaccinated people from visiting hospitals, aged care, prisons, and disability services, except in end-of-life or emergency situations, such as childbirth.

Clive Palmer described the state government’s move as malfeasance and discrimination.

Queensland Government faces legal action over plans to create two-class society



United Australia Party Chairman Clive Palmer said today the party’s lawyers had been instructed to commence legal action against the Queensland Government over its plans to create a two-class society — United Australia (@UnitedAusParty) November 10, 2021

“It is a matter of great concern that the Queensland Premier has announced that residents who have not been fully vaccinated will not be able to access restaurants, clubs, hotels, and events,” Palmer said.

“Annastacia Palaszczuk has brought in these unconstitutional laws under the guise of so-called emergency legislation.

“However, we don’t have a COVID emergency in Queensland. Her theories are merely hypothetical and the United Australia Party will challenge these restrictions in the Queensland Supreme Court or the High Court of Australia.

Advertisement

Palmer went on to say: “These actions of malfeasance and discrimination will lead to a two-class society in Queensland. I will ensure these politicians are bureaucrats are held accountable for any losses and will legally make these individuals financially accountable for any damages.”

Earlier this year, party leader, Craig Kelly, introduced a bill to ban physical and digital vaccine certificates.

At the time, Kelly told Caldron Pool that he’s not opposed to reliable vaccines, but he is opposed to the idea of vaccine passports.

Advertisement

“We fought against this kind of thing,” he said, it’s the stuff of old Eastern European Soviet Bloc, North Korea, and China.

The idea of a COVID Vaccine Passport used to force compliance with Government mandates, he said, is “bound to stir up strong feelings among Eastern European families.”

Kelly said we don’t do this based on race and we shouldn’t be doing this based on medical grounds.

Related