Australia Cancels Jerusalem, Ignores CCP Expansionism in the South Pacific

"This is also the same party influenced by a radical left faction that condemned churches for opening and helped halt ANZAC Day during COVID lockdowns - accusing both of being super spreaders – only to give a free ride to party members who attended protests hating on Israel at the same time."

Australian Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, has cancelled a Morrison government initiative recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The Labor frontbencher announced the decision in a statement saying the Albanese government was ‘committed to a two-state solution in which Israel and a future Palestinian state co-exist, in peace and security, within internationally recognised borders.’

Defending the placement of Australia’s embassy, Wong strongly inferred that Tel Aviv was ‘and always has been Israel’s capital.’

The foreign minister added that her government was recommitting to ‘internationalist efforts’ (read as: the globalist agenda) to force Israel’s hand regarding a Palestinian state.

Taking a hypocritical swipe at the previous Liberal-National government, by playing politics with Jerusalem herself, Wong expressed, “regret that Mr. Morrison’s [2018] decision to play politics resulted in Australia’s shifting position, and the distress this caused to many people in the Australian community.”

Wong’s press release on the matter gave lip service to Labor’s “unwavering support of Israel, and the Jewish community in Australia,” with the foreign minister also declaring “unwavering support for” a Palestinian state.

The backflip came a day after the Albanese Government denied they were cancelling the ancient capital.

Responding to claims made by the UK Guardian, Penny Wong affirmed there had been no change to Australia’s 2018 recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, only to reverse course on the matter 24 hours later.

The sly change occurred overnight with the Department of Foreign Affairs ‘deleting text which acknowledged “West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,” and declared that “Australia looked forward to moving its embassy to West Jerusalem when practical, in support of, and after the final status determination of, a two-state solution.”

It’s important to note, Morrison’s recognition never included relocating Australia’s embassy to West Jerusalem.

The Spectator’s Rowan Dean rightly described the backflip as proof the Australian government is a “hard Greens, left-wing” entity, “who dress themselves as quite friendly and sensible, but they are pursuing policy after policy that is radical, undergraduate socialist stuff, and this is one of them.”

Dean, who was interviewing Dr. David Adler, of the politically conservative Australian Jewish Association (AJA) at the time, said that Islamist terror organisation “HAMAS’ support for Wong,’ was a red flag.

This is going well. pic.twitter.com/4ZSR8mWt8P — James Morrow (@pwafork) October 18, 2022

Islamist terrorists “applauding the Australian government decision,” Dean added, was proof Albanese is “playing into the hands of Israel’s enemies.”

Debunking Wong’s implied claim that recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital “undermined peace in the Middle East,” Dean pointed to Donald Trump’s move of the U.S Embassy to Jerusalem, and the success of the Trump administration’s Abraham Peace Accords.

Further backing Dean’s statements are reliable reports exposing the Palestinian Authority’s use of tax-payer dollars to fund a ‘pay-to-slay program.’

‘Pay-to-slay’ is ‘an enhanced benefits system for Palestinian terrorists based on how many Jews they kill,’ enabled by misdirected foreign aid dollars.

A broader contention brings the Albanese Government’s decision to cancel Jerusalem, closer to home.

Instead of harassing Israel by sending virtue signals to Israel’s enemies, why isn’t Wong working more to counter the Chinese Communist expansionist threat in the South Pacific?

This expansionism is a direct threat to Australia’s sovereignty because it gives the CCP a controlling interest in the uber-strategic Coral Sea (see here, here, and here.)

Despite optimism buoyed by Wong’s initial round trip visiting South Pacific nations, the Australian Labor government appears happy to keep Australians aloof and disinterested in the geopolitical gathering storm not far from Australian shores.

That the Labor government appear to be serving the interests of the party, over-against the interests of the Australian people, shouldn’t shock anyone.

It’s worth noting, this is the same governing party whose own Defence Minister has gushed over the Communist Chinese Party.

