Six Killed, Including Three Children, After Transgender Shooter Targets Christian School

It’s been reported the deceased mass shooter of the Christian school in Nashville has been identified as transgender Audrey E. Hale.
The 28-year-old female attacker opened fire at Covenant School on Monday, killing six people, including three children who were just nine years of age.
Nashville Police said the attack on the Christian school was targeted, and suggested the motive may have been due to Hale’s trans identity.
The authorities said the former student, who was shot dead by police after a confrontation with officers, was a “lone zealot” and had a “manifesto” plotting the massacre, including maps of the school grounds.
Andy Ngo, Senior Editor at The Post Millennial, said the shooting comes amid a ‘surge’ in far-left death threats and rhetoric about ‘vengeance’ in Tennessee over the state’s ban on the medical transitioning of minors.
Earlier this month, Gov. Bill Lee signed into law a ban on irreversible “gender” treatments for people under 18 years of age. The law prevents minors from “transitioning” procedures such as puberty blockers, hormone therapies, and “reassignment” surgeries.
Ngo, who has long documented the rise of the violent left, said, “Through my reporting on Antifa, I’ve long observed that disproportionate numbers of violent Antifa members are trans. Still, their rhetoric has become more openly violent recently as they feel emboldened by Democrats and the mainstream left.”
Ngo shared several screenshots on Twitter showing blatant calls to violence, including a tweet from former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot who called the LGBTQ+ community “to arms,” warning the Supreme Court “is coming for us next.”
Ngo’s thread also included screenshots of progressives on Twitter who expressed sympathy for the killer while blaming society for pushing trans people to the “brink” of mass murder.
The shooting occurred the same week a group of transgender activists announced a “Trans Day of Vengeance” in Washington D.C. while raising money for firearm training.
The Trans Radical Activist Network (TRAN), who have since turned their Twitter account to private, said last month: “The time is now, enough is enough. This country is full of hate and hate is NOT welcome in this country. We are human beings and we will always exist. You are all worth it, let’s unite. #TransDayOfVengeance”
The group announced a fundraiser event “benefiting firearm/self defense training for trans Virginians.”