Six Killed, Including Three Children, After Transgender Shooter Targets Christian School

"The shooting occurred the same week a group of transgender activists announced a 'Trans Day of Vengeance' in Washington D.C. while raising money for firearm training."

It’s been reported the deceased mass shooter of the Christian school in Nashville has been identified as transgender Audrey E. Hale.

The 28-year-old female attacker opened fire at Covenant School on Monday, killing six people, including three children who were just nine years of age.

Pastor Chad Scruggs and his family lost their precious 9-year-old daughter, Hallie, in the shooting at Covenant School today. Pray your heart out for this poor family, along with the other victims of this abhorrent act of evil. "The LORD is near to the brokenhearted" (Ps. 34:18). pic.twitter.com/A7TCuWIwxA — Caldron Pool (@CaldronPool) March 28, 2023

Nashville Police said the attack on the Christian school was targeted, and suggested the motive may have been due to Hale’s trans identity.

The authorities said the former student, who was shot dead by police after a confrontation with officers, was a “lone zealot” and had a “manifesto” plotting the massacre, including maps of the school grounds.

VIDEO: Nashville police chief confirms Audrey Hale identifies as transgender, suggests her trans identify motivated the killings: "We have a manifesto … and a map of how all of this was going to play out." pic.twitter.com/Mss0FPqnUn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 27, 2023

Andy Ngo, Senior Editor at The Post Millennial, said the shooting comes amid a ‘surge’ in far-left death threats and rhetoric about ‘vengeance’ in Tennessee over the state’s ban on the medical transitioning of minors.

Earlier this month, Gov. Bill Lee signed into law a ban on irreversible “gender” treatments for people under 18 years of age. The law prevents minors from “transitioning” procedures such as puberty blockers, hormone therapies, and “reassignment” surgeries.

Ngo, who has long documented the rise of the violent left, said, “Through my reporting on Antifa, I’ve long observed that disproportionate numbers of violent Antifa members are trans. Still, their rhetoric has become more openly violent recently as they feel emboldened by Democrats and the mainstream left.”

Ngo shared several screenshots on Twitter showing blatant calls to violence, including a tweet from former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot who called the LGBTQ+ community “to arms,” warning the Supreme Court “is coming for us next.”

Advertisement

We will not surrender our rights without a fight—a fight to victory! — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) May 10, 2022

Ngo’s thread also included screenshots of progressives on Twitter who expressed sympathy for the killer while blaming society for pushing trans people to the “brink” of mass murder.

The shooting occurred the same week a group of transgender activists announced a “Trans Day of Vengeance” in Washington D.C. while raising money for firearm training.

The Trans Radical Activist Network (TRAN), who have since turned their Twitter account to private, said last month: “The time is now, enough is enough. This country is full of hate and hate is NOT welcome in this country. We are human beings and we will always exist. You are all worth it, let’s unite. #TransDayOfVengeance”

Advertisement

The group announced a fundraiser event “benefiting firearm/self defense training for trans Virginians.”

In recent months, rhetoric about carrying out "revenge" & "vengeance" on society for some states restricting the medical transitioning of minors has surged. Through my reporting on #Antifa, I've long observed that disproportionate numbers of violent Antifa members are #trans.… pic.twitter.com/CzfVSg26iR — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 27, 2023

Far-left extremists & militant #trans activists are threatening to injure or kill lawmakers in Tennessee as revenge for the state banning the medical transitioning of minors. Their violent threats have surged in recent weeks. https://t.co/F3BsnpsijZ pic.twitter.com/BgeEcCrZzU — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 26, 2023

This account blames the Christian school principal, Katherine Koonce, who was among the 6 murdered. #NashvilleCovenantSchool pic.twitter.com/gG1I2jRsxY — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2023

Breaking: The Antifa group organizing the "Trans Day of Vengeance" outside the Supreme Court has locked down its Twitter account following the deadly mass shooting on a Christian school in Nashville by a #trans shooter. pic.twitter.com/LFoj0LSI20 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 27, 2023

"If you back a wounded animal into a corner, you can’t be surprised when it bites." #NashvilleCovenantSchool pic.twitter.com/FAqdUUJCH6 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2023

Some left-wing people on Twitter are sympathetic to the #trans shooter who killed children and staff at the Christian school in Nashville. #NashvilleCovenantSchool pic.twitter.com/CrRftvruaV — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 27, 2023

ICYMI: Just last week, a #trans gunman in Seattle carried out a shooting of a sheriff's deputy. The action was praised by #Antifa & the far-left. https://t.co/rqHJnuizog — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2023