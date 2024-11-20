Seth Gruber’s 1916 Project: Exposing the Link Between Abortion and Sexual Anarchy

Being well-read, and being forearmed are synonymous, and yet, for many of us pro-lifers, there is often a chasm between the two.

Seth Gruber’s The 1916 Project: The Lyin’, the Witch, and the War We’re In, bridges this knowledge gap.

In under 190 pages, Gruber drops readable, well-referenced facts about the abortion movement’s roots.

Knowing what, why, and who gave birth to abortion in the past makes all the difference when debating the evils of abortion in the present.

The 1916 Project is Gruber’s window into this heinous past.

Watch The 1916 Project on X today. Join the resistance. Tear down the culture of death.



–



-… pic.twitter.com/NehTaKAdxn — The 1916 Project | Film & Book (@1916projectfilm) October 22, 2024

After presenting the historical context, he then makes a case for why this historical insight is abortion’s Achilles heal.

If the modern abortion industry’s father is “reduce the surplus population” Malthusian eugenics, then Margaret Sanger is its mother.

Planned Parenthood – and shockingly, to some degree Nazism – are their bastard children.

Advertisement

This isn’t just an American phenomenon.

Planned Parenthood’s lust for taking life considered unworthy of life reaches from Charles Darwin to the dark thrones of Nazi and Soviet power.

From addressing Margaret Sanger’s racism to ripping the door open on her admiration for Hitler, Gruber notes all of abortion’s radical left players.

Advertisement

Specific mention is given to Sanger’s relationship with the men in her circle who would cheer on the Nazis putting ‘life unworthy of life’ Malthusian dogma into practice.

The 1916 Project takes further aim at Sanger’s influence on sex without consequences, “hook-up culture.”

Gruber exposes Sanger’s connection to homosexual, and arguably apparent paedophile, Alfred Kinsey.

This connection with Kinsey, and his skewed scientific “sexual revolution,” is why Planned Parenthood has branched out into mutilating healthy bodies to placate the LGBTrans socio-political agenda.

As Gruber writes, Kinsey and Kinsean propaganda are “behind the modern left’s sex education, and obsessions with homosexuality, and paedophilia.

“The free love movement was ultimately an attack on Judeo-Christian values, and the aftermath was no less devastating than the destruction of the atomic bomb.”

LGBTism is a Malthusian Marxist movement.

A morbid light incapable of producing life, yet every bit capable of extinguishing it.

“While it’s true that Planned Parenthood did not begin performing abortions until 1970, Sanger’s hatred for babies, and the abortion mindset she helped create were already full-fledged in her early writings.”

Follow the money, reveal the agenda.

“The more premarital sex the culture engaged in, the more abortions – and by extension body parts – Parenthood could sell.”

Transforming the womb into a tomb, as well as cutting off penises and breasts is good for business.

With Kinsey’s help and Sanger’s influence, it’s little surprise that today’s abortion factories have branched out into selling body parts.

Because of all the information The 1916 Project makes available to the pro-life movement, the book is likely to have Gruber thrown in a gulag.

What’s on offer here is unapologetic clarity and perspective.

While providing a readable, in-depth overview of abortion, he also offers practical advice to the reader about what can be done to help end the baby body count.

Taking to task fence-sitting Christian leaders, more concerned with policing tone than the preborn being tortured, Gruber issues a challenge to be lukewarm no more.

Contra to the late Timothy Keller, “women don’t “experience” abortions, unborn children do.”

Tackling this quiet genocide is not a spectator sport.

To quote Gruber, “There is no safety for anyone when evil is allowed to thrive unopposed.”

Like me, those who’ve been wounded by familial dysfunction, and sexual abuse will find certain chapters unsettling, maybe even unreadable.

This isn’t a failure on Gruber’s part.

The material is essential to the historical context.

Such as, Kinsey’s experiments, his partnership with Nazi child rapist, Doctor Von Balluseeck, and how – based on Kinsey’s debunked conclusions – Planned Parenthood sexualises kids.

Gruber uses this to further expose the reach of the abortion industry’s destructive roots, and how that industry profits from selling sex without consequences, which begins with sexualising the young.

One consoling light in the dark here is the late Dr. Judith Reisman, a fearless fighter who – to quote Gruber – “exposed Kinsey’s fraudulent science, and disgusting legacy.”

Between Gruber’s book and his documentary – now viewed over 3.8 million times on X – the book is the clear winner.

What the documentary offers is a greater visual understanding of dissident groups like the White Rose (WR) movement, and the cost of speaking out.

Being familiar with Sophie and Hans Scholl’s martyrdom I was able to better link the purpose of the WR to Gruber’s organisation of the same name.

With the left’s muddling of the White Rose Movement over the years, some readers may not make this connection as easily.

My only real contention with the documentary was Gruber’s decision to leave out Christoph Probs.

Christoph, a father, and husband was executed alongside Sophie and Hans.

Like the Scholls, Christoph refused to recant.

What makes his testimony more impactful is his context.

Christoph and his wife were expecting a third child at the time.

Christoph would never live to meet her.

Although both are helpful resources, I think the documentary – currently available on X – works best as a visual aid to the book.

Overall, The 1916 Project exposes the grubby link between abortion and sexual anarchy; euphemistically called “sexual freedom.”

Gruber’s footnote referencing system is easy to follow.

Chapters are accessible, not longwinded, and even though I found some parts personally tough to process, the end game here is commendable.