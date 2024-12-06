Image

Second Book in the Buddy Brax Series Released

“The book encourages children to see God-given rules not as burdens, but as life-giving guardrails designed for their benefit and protection.”

By Evelyn Rae Dec 6, 2024

Caldron Pool founder, Ben Davis, has just released the second instalment in his Bible-based Buddy Brax children’s series. Titled Buddy Brax and the Boxed Bike, the book delivers a powerful message about the value of following wise instruction and guidance, particularly through the timeless teachings of the Bible.

In a culture that has drifted far from its Christian roots, this latest story offers a timely reminder that the Bible serves as our only infallible anchor and guide in life. The book encourages children to see God-given rules not as burdens, but as life-giving guardrails designed for their benefit and protection.

Introduce your children to stories that are not only entertaining but deeply rooted in biblical wisdom. Visit BuddyBrax.com

The plot centres on Buddy Brax, a spirited young boy who receives a brand-new bike—only to discover it comes in pieces. Eager to ride, Buddy bypasses the instruction manual and tries to assemble it himself. His overconfidence quickly leads to a clunky, dysfunctional bike and a valuable life lesson.

“To imagine we can live without instruction or correction is more foolish than attempting to build a bike without direction.”

Through Buddy’s misadventure, the story illustrates how ignoring guidance—whether in building bikes or navigating life—can lead to frustration, and ultimately failure.

Buddy Brax and the Boxed Bike follows the release of the series’ first book, Brax and the Somewhat Old Treehouse, which launched just last month. Both books blend engaging storytelling and colourful illustrations with meaningful lessons that resonate with young readers and parents alike.

Support Christian content creators today and spread the word to ensure this venture will continue for the building up of the next generation.

You can find out more about the Buddy Brax series and purchase the books at BuddyBrax.com.

Most Popular

Bible Sales Jump 22% in 2024, Driven by First-Time BuyersBible Sales Jump 22% in 2024, Driven by First-Time BuyersStaff Writer
Locked and Loaded: Libertarians to Throw Craig Kelly at CanberraLocked and Loaded: Libertarians to Throw Craig Kelly at CanberraRod Lampard
Damning US Investigation Into COVID Response Finds Governments Did More Harm, Than GoodDamning US Investigation Into COVID Response Finds Governments Did More Harm, Than GoodRod Lampard
Feminism is Wearing Women OutFeminism is Wearing Women OutMatthew Littlefield
Cheers for a True Blue Aussie HeroCheers for a True Blue Aussie HeroJohn Mikkelsen
True Christianity Fosters NationalismTrue Christianity Fosters NationalismMatthew Littlefield
Sacrificing Freedom for Safety: How a Godless Nation Is Ripe for ExploitationSacrificing Freedom for Safety: How a Godless Nation Is Ripe for ExploitationBen Davis
Labor Are Too Busy Shearing Pigs to See How Government Spending Is Causing Australia’s Economy to BurnLabor Are Too Busy Shearing Pigs to See How Government Spending Is Causing Australia’s Economy to BurnRod Lampard
Second Book in the Buddy Brax Series ReleasedSecond Book in the Buddy Brax Series ReleasedEvelyn Rae

The Caldron Pool Show

The Caldron Pool Show: #43 – The Voice: Yes or No?
The Caldron Pool Show: #10 – Dr Jereth Kok
The Caldron Pool Show: #2 – Elijah Schaffer
The Caldron Pool Show: #5 – Dr Peter McCullough
Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2024, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.