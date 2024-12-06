Second Book in the Buddy Brax Series Released

Caldron Pool founder, Ben Davis, has just released the second instalment in his Bible-based Buddy Brax children’s series. Titled Buddy Brax and the Boxed Bike, the book delivers a powerful message about the value of following wise instruction and guidance, particularly through the timeless teachings of the Bible.

In a culture that has drifted far from its Christian roots, this latest story offers a timely reminder that the Bible serves as our only infallible anchor and guide in life. The book encourages children to see God-given rules not as burdens, but as life-giving guardrails designed for their benefit and protection.

The plot centres on Buddy Brax, a spirited young boy who receives a brand-new bike—only to discover it comes in pieces. Eager to ride, Buddy bypasses the instruction manual and tries to assemble it himself. His overconfidence quickly leads to a clunky, dysfunctional bike and a valuable life lesson.

“To imagine we can live without instruction or correction is more foolish than attempting to build a bike without direction.”

Through Buddy’s misadventure, the story illustrates how ignoring guidance—whether in building bikes or navigating life—can lead to frustration, and ultimately failure.

Buddy Brax and the Boxed Bike follows the release of the series’ first book, Brax and the Somewhat Old Treehouse, which launched just last month. Both books blend engaging storytelling and colourful illustrations with meaningful lessons that resonate with young readers and parents alike.

