Police Chief Wants Power To Enter Homes of Those Suspected of Violating Lockdown Rules

The police chief of England’s second-biggest force has said the government should give officers the right to force entry into homes of families they suspect are breaking lockdown rules.

David Jamieson, the police and crime commissioner for the West Midlands police said: “For the small minority of people who refuse entry to police officers and obstruct their work, the power of entry would seem to be a useful tool.

“I have raised this issue with the police minister previously and clarity on the power of entry would help police officers enforce the new C0VID regulations more easily.”

So, what might that look like?

On Wednesday night, Police in Scotland were filmed entering a family home and arresting three individuals inside after a neighbour reported them for allegedly violating C0VID rules.

The disturbing incident, which occurred in Aberdeen at around 11:20pm, was captured on video and has since gone viral across social media.

The footage shows a woman telling police: “It is my house, get out of my house. I did not ask you in here.”

The officer then goes on to warn the woman that she will be arrested for breaching the peace.

Incredibly, in this 2nd video, the police remain and continue to distress the family whilst the daughter is on the floor.



We have reviewed a lot of poor and unlawful policing during the pandemic. This may be the most heinous and senseless example yet.



Change MUST follow this. pic.twitter.com/TAMVZHfxot — Big Brother Watch (@BigBrotherWatch) January 7, 2021

A spokesman confirmed: “We received a complaint from a member of the public regarding a breach of coronavirus regulations at a property in Aberdeen, around 11:20pm on Wednesday, 6 January, 2021.

“Officers attended and two women (ages 18 and 48) and a 43-year-old man were charged in connected with assaulting police officers and threatening and abusive behaviour and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Legislation allows police officers to enter homes if an offence is suspected to be taking place on the premises. Whether this applies to C0VID-19 rules is still subject to debate.

