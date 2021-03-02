High School Introduces “Pronoun Badges” To Prevent Misgendering of Students and Teachers

A high school in Queensland has introduced pronoun badges in an effort to prevent the misgendering of teachers and students.















175 Shares

A high school in Queensland has introduced pronoun badges in an effort to prevent the misgendering of teachers and students.

Advertisement

Redcliffe State High School announced last month that the school’s LGBTQ group began a voluntary trial of the pins which will be worn to display the wearer’s preferred pronouns.

“This week Redcliffe SHS Lgbtiq+ group began their trial of ‘pronoun badges,” the school said in a February 18 post on Facebook.

Advertisement

“Pronoun badges are as simple as they sound: they’re badges with different pronouns on. However, their purpose is to display to everyone what those who are wearing them define themselves as. They’re also so that people know what to refer to the wearer as.”

The initial rollout will begin with three pronoun badges: She/Her, He/Him, and They/Them.

Related