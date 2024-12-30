Persecution of Christians Reaches Crisis Levels in 2024

The persecution of Christians has escalated dramatically in 2024, with disturbing statistics and violent incidents reported across multiple regions.

Open Doors’ annual World Watch List reveals that approximately 365 million Christians now face high levels of persecution, an increase of five million from the previous year. This means one in seven Christians globally experiences discrimination or violence for their faith.

Nigeria has become a focal point of religious violence, with over 4,000 Christians killed for their faith between October 2022 and September 2023. This accounts for a staggering 82% of faith-related deaths worldwide. Islamist groups such as Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen have carried out targeted attacks, particularly during religious celebrations like Christmas and Easter, devastating Christian communities.

India and China have seen notable rises in anti-Christian persecution. In India, anti-conversion laws have been weaponized to harass Christians, with violent incidents spiking in states like Manipur.

In China, the government’s “sinicization” policy has forced thousands of churches to close and increased surveillance of Christian activities. Both registered and underground congregations are under significant pressure.

In the Middle East, Christians in Syria and Iraq continue to face severe challenges, including attacks on churches and threats against religious leaders.

Pakistan’s blasphemy laws remain a tool for targeting Christian minorities, often resulting in mob violence and legal actions against believers.

Increased hostility towards Christians wasn’t just isolated to the third world. Both Europe and the United States witnessed a concerning uptick in attacks on Christians, highlighting a growing intolerance towards Christianity.

Advertisement

In Europe, organizations like OIDAC Europe reported over 2,400 anti-Christian hate crimes across 35 countries, with France, Germany, and the United Kingdom being the most affected.

The Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination Against Christians in Europe reported a sharp rise in attacks from 2022 to 2023, with incidents tripling and including 75 cases of arson, 10 gun-related attacks, 20 bomb threats, and 37 other hate crimes.

Last year in the US, a report from the Family Research Council documented 436 hostile incidents against churches, more than doubling from the previous year, encompassing acts like vandalism, arson, and bomb threats.

Advertisement

Christian organizations and leaders worldwide have issued urgent calls for prayer, solidarity, and governmental intervention to protect religious freedom. The worsening crisis highlights the need for immediate international attention to safeguard the rights of Christians to worship without fear.

Unfortunately, at a time when victimhood is currency, the genuine persecution of Christians receives little to no attention from politicians or mainstream media, who often only focus on supposed “victim groups” that help further their political agendas.