New Petition Backs One Nation’s 2020 NSW Religious Freedom Bill Abandoned by the Big Parties

"Opponents of religious freedom know if they can tear down freedom of religion, they are removing the vanguard of conscience, thought, faith, and family."

Alongside pandemic cronyism’s cost-of-living pressures, the battle for religious freedom is a vital political battleground.

As a long-cherished key component of freedoms, protected under Christ-centred classical liberalism, freedom of religion is the proverbial canary in the coal mine.

Learn from the history of Eastern Europe after red horde “antifascists” raped, plundered, and pressed people into the service of Soviet expansionism.

Lose religious freedom, and eventually, Western society loses them all.

For many Middle Eastern and Eastern European Western Sydney residents, losing freedoms, and the subsequent political persecution which followed, is partly why 64.9% said “no” to SSM in 2017.

This is why members of that community defended Israel Folau in 2019.

The memory of being forced to live by lies under Communist puppet states, informs global concerns about the West’s slow surrender to forced speech, thought police, and politicised phobias (see here, here, here, here and here).

Having had their concerns validated by the continuous pattern of bullying from LGBT Incorporated, this is also why some of Australia’s victims of Communism are demanding politicians reconsider One Nation’s 2020 Anti-Discrimination Amendment (Religious Freedoms and Equality) legislation.

When asked, Michael Andjelkovic, Independent for Liverpool, agreed.

Concerns about political persecution run right through the more sober-minded members of Australia’s religious community.

Andjelkovic, who is connected to the Serbian Orthodox church, told Caldron Pool, alongside voting in the New South Wales state election in March, he’s asking concerned members of the religious community to sign an e-petition requesting the urgent enactment of One Nation’s proposals.

Agreed upon, then avoided for political reasons by the major parties, the Mark Latham bill was passed by the legislative council and legislative assembly, via a 2020 Joint Select Committee.

Latham’s proposals, in sum:

Prohibited discrimination on the ground of a person’s religious beliefs or religious activities in work and other areas, so that religion has protections equal to other forms of discrimination in NSW. Protected religious schools by asking the state to recognise that ‘doctrines, tenets, beliefs or teachings of the religion are integral to the existence and purpose of these organisations; and that religious and associational freedoms are fundamental to a free and democratic society.’

Latham was backed by Dr. Con Kafataris, (founder of the Australian Christian Alliance) who sees a gathering storm heading for Christian schools if freedom of religion isn’t safe-guarded.

Kafataris’ concerns include the potential impact on churches, if vilification proposals backed by Labor, become state law.

The NSW One Nation legislator was also supported by the Australian Religious Alliance (formerly the Australian Christian Alliance) who are have put themselves at the forefront of what will be a long fight with Cultural Marxist bureaucrats over protections for Classical Liberal freedoms.

Michael Andjelkovic said, Mark Latham will be delivering a keynote address about his religious freedom protection proposals in South Western Sydney on March 2.

Any success replaces a free society, with an enslaved one. A house of freedom for a house of slavery.

Commenting on the importance of protecting freedom of religion, Andjelkovic said we “don’t need a watered-down version. We need Latham’s.”

The One Nation bill is holistic, representative of classical liberal values, and specific to the protections of hard-won classical liberal freedoms.

To quote from Winston Churchill, in The Gathering Storm, Vol.1: ‘It would be wrong not to lay lessons of the past before the future.’

You can sign Andjelkovic’s petition in support of religious freedom here.