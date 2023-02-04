How Does The Australian Church Advance?

"We have the culture we deserve."

Pastor Tom Foord of Hope Reformed Baptist Church delivered the fourth and final message in a series of talks given last week on the Church’s future in Australia.

The event focused on reflections on the last two years, cultural concerns, political agendas on the horizon, and how the Australian Church is to advance.

Previous speakers included Pastor Warren McKenzie of Biota Baptist Church, whose message was titled, What Should We Have Learned From the Past Two Years?

The second session was taken by Pastor Matthew Littlefield of New Beith Baptist Church who spoke about Preparing For The Coming Coercion.

And the third talk was by Pastor Neil van der Wel of Reformation Presbyterian Church, Rockhampton, whose message was titled The Covid Test.

In the final message, Pastor Foord address how the church is to now advance in Australia.

WATCH: