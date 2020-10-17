Australia News

Watch: Victorian Police Arrest Flag Waver, Throw AU, USA, UK Flags Into A Gutter Before Walking On Them

Victorian Police have been filmed throwing the Australian, United States, and United Kingdom flags into a gutter after arresting a man who was waving all three.
Video uploaded to Facebook on Saturday shows a man walking down a street holding a large flagpole bearing each nation’s flag. Members of the public lining either side of the street applaud the man as he passes by.

Moments later, four officers can be seen running after the man and pulling the pole from his hands. Witnesses can be heard shouting to the officers to stop dragging the flags on the ground, before an officer tosses the flags into the gutter, trampling them in the process.

WATCH:


