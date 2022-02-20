MUST WATCH: Dr Peter McCullough on The Caldron Pool Show

Dr McCullough, a leading cardiologist and epidemiologist and the most published physician in his field, cites numerous studies and papers in addressing the question of whether the COVID vaccines are "safe and effective."

In this weeks episode of The Caldron Pool Show, I sat down with expert Dr Peter McCullough to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and the medical responses to the virus.

Dr McCullough, a leading cardiologist and epidemiologist and the most published physician in his field, cites numerous studies and papers in addressing the question of whether the COVID vaccines are “safe and effective.”

Other issues were also touched on, such as the vaccination of children and infertility in women. He details, in his expert medical opinion, the best method of treating the virus early on once infected.

Dr McCullough also has an important message for world leaders maintaining restrictions and mandating COVID jabs.

You can watch and listen to the show by clicking here.