Video of Woman Refusing to Wear a Face Mask Goes Viral: “I Am Done!”

Video of a woman refusing to wear a face mask in a department store is going viral on social media, with many suggesting the defiant woman is articulating an increasingly common sentiment among the public.

The incident, which occurred in a Los Angeles CVS Pharmacy, seemingly began when the woman was refused service for failing to comply with state Coronavirus regulations.

Californians have been told they must wear face coverings in public or high-risk settings, including while shopping, taking public transit or seeking medical care.

“I’m not saying COVID’s not real,” the woman said in the video. “I’m just saying, I’m not sick. I’m not sick and asymptomatic spread has been shown to be a myth, so why am I going to be treated like a sick person?

“Do you know that there have been fewer deaths in [2020] than in [2019]? All they’ve done is recategorize all the deaths. This is not what they’re telling us it is. It’s a lie. This is a lie, I’m telling you.

“It’s a lie and everyone’s buying it. And it will go on, and on, and on as long as they feed us this lie and we comply with it, and I am done. Tonight, I’ve reached a breaking point, I’m done. I know I’m not reaching any of you in here, I don’t care.”

The woman went on to say: “I hope someone in here hears me and feels empowered.”

Are more people waking up? pic.twitter.com/pbwBck8tPc — 🌴 Josh Lekach 🌴 (@JoshLekach) December 27, 2020

Last week, actor Kirk Cameron copped criticism from the media after organizing two ‘maskless’ outdoor Christmas Caroling events in defiance of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s arbitrary ban on singing in church.

According to the new guidelines: “Places of worship must discontinue singing and chanting activities and limit indoor attendance to 25 percent of building capacity or a maximum of 100 attendees, whichever is lower.”

Appearing on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Cameron hit back at those branding his gathering as “dangerous”, suggesting the media would likely be more favourable to the event if they were rioting instead.

“Maybe if we weren’t so joyful and happy, and we were angrier and smashed some windows and looted some stores, then maybe we wouldn’t have been called so dangerous by the press.”

Cameron went on to say: “I’m no Scrooge. I’m going to sing Christmas carols. But I also understand that I’m not a health professional. And so, I look to the doctors at Harvard University, Oxford University, like Dr Klldorff and Dr Gupta – the authors of the Great Barrington Declaration.

“If people haven’t read that, you should read it. It’s very educational. And they basically tell us that the lockdowns are causing far more harm than the virus itself. There is immunity in community, and devastation in isolation.

“And everyone came to this caroling event by choice. They did a risk/reward analysis and they said, ‘We’re coming to an event. We’re not afraid of a virus that has over a 99 percent survival rate,'” Cameron added.

