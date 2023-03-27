Moira Versus the Woke Goliath

The leftist Libs really are toast – long live Moira Deeming:

Today was D-Day for Deeming – Moira Deeming, the beleaguered Liberal Party MP whose Christianity and conservatism is basically anathema to the lefty Libs – at least to the woke Lib party machine. Ordinary Liberals mostly would support her. But when you have spineless wonders running the show, that is always bad news.

So the Libs were going to have their vote today to expel her because she champions faith, family and freedom – all things modern Liberal leaders seem to want nothing to do with. But after a tense two-hour meeting the vote to dump her from the parliamentary party was in the end abandoned. She instead was suspended for nine months. She is now more or less history as far as the Liberal bigwigs are concerned.

One news write-up puts it this way:

Moira Deeming has been suspended by the Victorian Liberal Party over her involvement in an anti-trans protest rally which was crashed by a group of neo-Nazis. Ms Deeming addressed the Let Women speak event on March 20, which saw anti-transgender inclusionary activists and LGBTQI+ advocates clash before Nazi sympathizers hijacked the event. Liberal leader John Pesutto put forward a subsequent expulsion motion condemning Ms Deeming for allegedly organising, promoting and attending the anti-trans rights rally headlined by controversial British activist Posie Parker. Ms Deeming publicly denied any extremists associations and condemned the demonstrations, which included a group of men performing the Nazi salute. The two-hour Liberal Party meeting at Parliament House on Monday resulted in a nine-month suspension for Ms Deeming.

Suspended for doing nothing wrong! Indeed, it seems she was suspended for associating with some folks who associated with some folks who associated with some folks who might have been rather questionable. That guilt-by-association thing goes a really long way for these Liberal big cheeses.

So we now know for certain what a useless bunch of spineless wonders are running the Liberal Party. The sad thing is, this is true of just about all the Liberal leadership, be they federal or state. They keep losing because they think that only by being more to the left than Labor can they win elections.

It is a sad day for free speech and a sad day for women – women Moira was seeking to champion. For daring to let women speak, she is now in the political wilderness – at least for three-quarters of a year. However, she will go on from strength to strength, and it is really the Liberal Party that is in the wilderness.

Peta Credlin last week did a great demolition job on Pesutto, documenting how his charges against Deeming and the main Let Women Speak orator were bogus and baloney. He never did his homework in making these accusations, and he had dug himself into a big hole. Her piece is found here:

And Rita Panahi also penned a great piece a few days ago on this matter. It is well worth quoting from:

The question isn’t whether Moira Deeming is fit to sit in the parliamentary Liberal Party, it’s whether John Pesutto is fit to lead it. It’s one thing to be politically impotent but quite another to be obtuse and unprincipled. The opposition leader has never laid a glove on the Andrews government, even in the weeks when the premier was mired in multiple scandals, from the outgoing IBAC commissioner accusing his government of revenge attacks, to yet another corruption crisis involving the public service, to a bombshell report revealing state Labor used taxpayer funds to monitor Andrews’ personal popularity during the state’s six lockdowns. But being hopelessly ineffective is nothing compared to the deeply dishonourable manner in which Pesutto has behaved in recent days in attacking and defaming a first term MP, Moira Deeming, after she was verbally and physically attacked at a “Let Women Speak” rally on the steps of Parliament House. Instead of calling out the premier’s cynical tactics of blaming women for the actions of around 20 Nazi morons, or condemning the far Left activists engaging in violence that saw several women injured, Pesutto opted to be Dan’s and the media’s useful idiot. He accused Deeming of supposedly being connected to women who were connected to others who interviewed white supremacists. It’s an absurd accusation that appears to be based largely on false information from a Wikipedia page.

She continues:

Little wonder that Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price publicly slammed the Victorian Liberal leader: “If John Pesutto throws Moira Deeming under the bus he will have trampled on the rights of women! Standing with Moira were Jewish women, Muslim women and women from all political persuasions! To trample women’s rights by calling women Nazis who are not is not leadership!” Indigenous leader and former Labor Party national president Warren Mundine called the opposition leader “gutless” and incapable of leading the Liberals to victory. “This is a continuation of the Liberal leadership that has been so pathetic over the years … he (Pesutto) is completely hopeless,” Mundine told me on Sky News. “If I was Moira I’d sue him for defamation. (Pesutto) needs to get a backbone and stand up for liberal values … the women did nothing wrong … The sooner they get rid of him the better chance they’ll have of an election victory.” But we must not forget the bulk of the media in this affair who have outdone themselves in gaslighting the public.

If Moira had been expelled she would now be free to move on to bigger and better things – as are so many other Libs who have been booted out or hounded out of the Liberal Party. More power to them. But she has decided to stay and fight, so we must keep her in our prayers. But really, the Libs do not deserve to have champions like her.

There is a little bit of good news here however: While getting nine months in the political wilderness for daring to speak up for women is utterly deplorable, at least Pesutto did not get his way: he had wanted her expelled altogether. So this was a right royal slap in the face for the Liberal leader. Hopefully, his days are numbered.

Rukshan Fernando said it best when he tweeted: “A woman in the Iranian Parliament will be suspended from her position in a political party for 9 months for speaking in public about women’s rights. Oh, wait sorry, small typo. In the Victorian Parliament, in Australia. Oh and a member of the “conservative” Liberal Party.”