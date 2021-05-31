Secretary of ‘Atheists in Kenya’ Resigns: “He Has Found Jesus Christ”

"A young man who wishes to remain a sound Atheist cannot be too careful of his reading."















The secretary for an organisation promoting atheism in Kenya has resigned from his position after converting to Christianity.

A statement issued by the Atheists in Kenya Society revealed Seth Mahiga was no longer interested in promoting atheism in the East African country after he “found Jesus Christ.”

The notice, which was posted to Twitter on Saturday states: “This evening, regretfully, the Secretary of the Atheists in Kenya Society Mr. Seth Mahiga, informed me that he has made the decision to resign from his position as Secretary of the society.

The statement continues: “Seth’s reason for resigning is that he has found Jesus Christ and is no longer interested in promoting atheism in Kenya.”

A day later, the organisation shared a 30-second video of Mahiga during a church service where he confessed Christ and announced his plans to resign from the society.

📹VIDEO – Former Atheists In Kenya Secretary Seth Mahiga in church TODAY accepting Jesus Christ and announcing his resignation.



Mahiga said he is now so happy to be in the house of the Lord and to live by his ways.

Former atheist C.S. Lewis, who described himself as the most reluctant convert in England, once warned: “A young man who wishes to remain a sound Atheist cannot be too careful of his reading. There are traps everywhere– ‘Bibles laid open, millions of surprises… fine nets and stratagems.’ God is, if I may say it, very unscrupulous.”

