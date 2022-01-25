Massive Canadian Convoy Challenges Trudeau’s “Vax or the Axe” Mandates

"Twitter users were reporting the Freedom Convoy had grown to 70 kilometres long."

Truck drivers in Canada have formed a “Freedom Convoy,” protesting the Trudeau governments’ January 15 COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The convoy, supported by a GoFundMe campaign that has raised just over $3.85 million dollars in 11 days, is moving from British Columbia to the Canadian capital, Ottawa.

Fundraising organiser, Tamara Lic, expressed the overall sentiment:

“To our Fellow Canadians, the time for political over reach is over. Our current government is implementing rules and mandates that are destroying the foundation of our businesses, industries and livelihoods.”

To which, Tamara added:

“We are taking our fight to the doorsteps of our Federal Government and demanding that they cease all mandates against its people…It is imperative that this happens because if we don’t our country will no longer be the country we have come to love.”

According to the GoFundMe page, all donations will be “dispersed to aid truck drivers with the cost of fuel, food and shelter.”

Under the boot-heel of Trudeau’s COVID-19 edict, Reuters explained that:

“The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) estimates, 32,000, or 20%, of the 160,000 Canadian and American cross-border truck drivers may be taken off the roads due to the mandate.” CBC Canada claims the number was 26,000. Driving CA, states the number as 12,000-16,000.

The January 15, pro-COVID-19 coercion vaccine mandates demand that unvaccinated Canadian truck drivers crossing the border be PCR tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate for 14-days.

Drivers travelling into Canada from the United States will be held to the same rules.

Like most unions, the Canadian Trucking Association, which represents over 4,000 truck drivers, distanced itself from the protest.

The CTA issued a statement cheering on the high rate of COVID “vaccinations” in the trucking industry, saying that it “does not support and strongly disapproves” of the Freedom Convoy.

CTA president, Stephen Laskowski, is reported to have dug his own boot-heels in, telling the pro-informed consent protesters:

“We must adapt and comply with this mandate; The only way to cross the border, in a commercial truck or any other vehicle, is to get vaccinated.”

CBC Canada conveyed that “Canada Unity, an anti-public-health-mandate group,” had organised the event.

Joined by 22, diverse, pro-freedom, and pro-informed consent groups including Canadian Frontline Nurses, Truckers United Inc. and Vaccine Choice Canada, the Canada Unity Bear Hug page indicated that the group was not flying solo.

As of the publication of this article, Twitter users were reporting the Freedom Convoy had grown to 70 kilometres long.

CANADA – Truckers against medical discrimination. This convoy is now heading to Ottawa and is 70km long,



We stand with you Canada. #NoVaccinePassports #NoMandatoryVaccines #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/pYGQI6mTty — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) January 24, 2022

Rebel News captured views from the ground, stating “there were thousands of Canadians out on the highways offering support.”

CTV News Calgary, confirmed this assertion, writing that “more than 1,000 supporters lined the streets when the trucks began moving Monday.”

Rebel News founder, Ezra Levent called the Convoy a “truckers’ rebellion,” stating that the protest was a “lot bigger than anyone expected.”

The truckers rebellion is a lot bigger than anyone had expected. We’ve embedded our reporters in it — follow along at https://t.co/QBAE7LfY31 — don’t trust government journalists. pic.twitter.com/Xa7qFIEUu1 — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) January 24, 2022

Writer for Westphalian News, Marie Oakes, described the response to the convoy as one of unity.

Oakes recounted that “all across Canada, Canadians have come out to support the convoy…”

Around 1am on January 24, 2022 the freedom trucker convoy made its way through Airdrie, Alberta, Canada outside of Calgary.



All across Canada, Canadians have come out to support the convoy as it makes it’s way to Ottawa to protest mandates next weekend.pic.twitter.com/9vyD4UlWwz — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 24, 2022

According to Herbert Hildebrandt’s Twitter thread:

“Overpasses [have been] filled with families, remote prairie intersections lined with salt-of-the-earth farmers and families, and truck stop parking lots packed to the gills with the working class – something has snapped in the Canadian psyche.”

Overpasses filled with families, remote prairie intersections lined with salt-of-the-earth farmers and families, and truck stop parking lots packed to the gills with the working class – something has snapped in the Canadian psyche. 3/7 pic.twitter.com/pKYfJcJA4t — Herbert Hildebrandt (@herberandt) January 24, 2022

He also warned participants to “guard against agitators,” asserting that the convoy had “no intentions of violence and is spawning prayer meetings across the country to pray for a peaceful transition back to a free nation founded on the principles that recognize the fundamental freedoms that each of us were endowed with at birth by our Creator.”

This convoy has no intentions of violence and is spawning prayer meetings across the country to pray for a peaceful transition back to a free nation founded on the principles that recognize the fundamental freedoms that each of us were endowed with at birth by our Creator. 5/7 pic.twitter.com/lTYX8LdLRA — Herbert Hildebrandt (@herberandt) January 24, 2022

Unless stopped by the increasingly authoritarian, Leftist Trudeau government, the convoy is set to arrive in Ottawa on the 29th, four days from now.