Tucker Carlson is back!

The former Fox News host made the announcement on Twitter today in a video that attracted over two million views in an hour.

In the 3-minute clip, Carlson announced that a new version of his show would be dropping soon on Twitter, which he described as the last big platform in the world that allows for free speech.

“Twitter has long served as the place where our national conversation incubates and develops,” Carlson said.

“Twitter is not a partisan site. Everybody is allowed here, and we think that’s a good thing. And yet, for the most part, the news that you see analyzed on Twitter comes from media organizations that are themselves thinly disguised propaganda outlets.

“You see it on cable news, you talk about it on Twitter. The result may feel like a debate, but actually, the gatekeepers are still in charge. We think that’s a bad system. We know exactly how it works and we’re sick of it,” he said.

Today’s announcement follows recent rumours that Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, had been in talks with Carlson about a joint project.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly responded to the news saying, “Tucker flips Fox News the middle finger and takes his show to Twitter and Elon Musk. RIGHT ON!!”

“Huge news,” tweeted Matt Walsh of the Daily Wire. “I’m feeling very good about our decision to post our podcast to Twitter a few weeks ago. This will become a major movement now. Forget YouTube. This is the free speech platform.”

GB News host, Calvin Robinson said the move could mark the end of broadcasting media as we know it: “If Twitter launches a proper broadcasting/live-streaming service, it could be the final nail in the coffin for television.”

“No more narrative. No more gatekeepers,” tweeted Kari Lake, former candidate for Governor of Arizona. “The truth and the people who tell it will NOT be silenced. I can’t wait to hear the free and uncensored Tucker on Twitter!”

R.I.P. mainstream media.

WATCH: