Unvaccinated Denied Life-Saving Surgery

There is "a minimum requirement of two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine prior to receiving a kidney, lung or heart transplant."













Unvaccinated Queenslanders will be denied access to life-saving surgery for their own “safety and wellbeing,” Queensland Health has confirmed.

According to the authorities, patients in need of a kidney, lung or heart transplant will require at least two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine prior to surgery.

7News said the mandate has been put in place because those who undergo such an operation have weakened immune systems.

“Queensland follows national and international practices regarding transplantation and vaccination protocols,” Queensland Health said in a statement.

“The safety and wellbeing of all our patients is our number one priority.

The statement continues: “A recipient is highly immunosuppressed post-transplant, which is why it’s incredibly important for the person to be vaccinated prior to transplant. Queensland Health prioritises safety before, during and after a transplant.

“That is why the Queensland Kidney Transplant Service has endorsed a minimum requirement of two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine prior to receiving a kidney, lung or heart transplant.

“Prior to transplant and as per normal process, the recipient must ensure all of their vaccinations are up to date.

“The COVID-19 vaccination is no different.”

