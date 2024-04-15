Bluey Under Fire, Accused of Introducing “Gay Couple”

The wildly popular children’s cartoon ‘Bluey’ has been accused of “capitulating to the alphabet mafia.”

In the longest-ever episode in the series, titled The Sign, Bluey’s friend Pretzel is the first character in the show to make mention of LGBTQ+ canines, so says adult Bluey enthusiasts who are celebrating the show’s woke shift.

At around the 2-minute and 10-second mark of the episode, Pretzel, a character who’s appeared in at least 13 other episodes, says: “When my guinea pig ran away, my mums told me he might come back, but he didn’t.”

“This is what happens to ANYTHING Disney touches,” tweeted Megan Basham of the Daily Wire. “You knew the moment they got involved with Bluey, its purity wasn’t long for this world.”

In 2019, The Walt Disney Company acquired the international broadcasting rights to Bluey, premiering the series on the Disney Junior television network and distributing it on the Disney+ streaming services in all territories, apart from Australia, New Zealand, and China.

Basham also shared a video of a popular Bluey-fan YouTube channel praising the show for including its “first gay couple.” She also noted that some have argued that “mums” can be used in the singular, as one would use the term “pops.”

