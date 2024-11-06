Major US Election Win: DeSantis Routs Democrat Abortion and Marijuana Population Control Power Grab

Floridians have delivered a huge pro-life win by rejecting Democrat-endorsed amendments on abortion, and recreational Marijuana.

Ron De Santis led the way to victory – routing the backdoor Democrat attempt to retake power in Florida – by opposing the plan to take abortion off its leash, and legalise the leafy drug.

Both proposals failed to receive the required 60% of the vote to pass, with a majority failing to push the proposed constitutional changes over the line.

There were 6 amendments.

The defeats of 3 and 4 are major U.S. election right-to-life victories.

Amendment 3 proposed enshrining “non-medical personal consumption” of Marijuana into Florida’s constitution, legalising drug use, dealing, and products for adults over the age of 21.

Amendment 4 proposed ending the heartbeat law, to open up abortion for any reason “when necessary, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.”

A Florida resident, President Donald Trump voted “no” on abortion.

He then voted “yes” on legalising Marijuana, with the caveat that legalising the drug for recreational use had to be “done correctly.”

Florida Democrats endorsed amendments 3 and 4 in September.

Describing the proposals as “a good first step towards restoring our rights,” the party of “progressives” said it was “proud to officially support” more abortions, and advance drug dependency.

Condemning De Santis, and a large portion of Floridian voters, Trump-hating, “everything is racist,” Joy Reid – of MSNBC fame – declared Florida an “extremist right-wing, fascist type” state.

Angered, pro-abortion “social justice” juggernaut, ACLU released a statement talking down the 3% margin win, labelling it a “temporary loss in the battle for reproductive rights.”

Just as furious, Bacardi Jackson, former interim director of far-left Southern Poverty Law Centre, turned ACLU Florida executive, accused De Santis of “intimidation, censorship, and misinformation.”

She called the protection of unborn children “extreme, dangerous and (ironically) inhumane.”

Adding to her accusations Jackson claimed De Santis had engaged in “voter suppression, in an effort to undermine the will of the people.”

Grateful, Live Action founder, Lila Rose thanked volunteers, for “fighting for life” and investing in ads to end the evil of abortion.

LifeSite News were just as appreciative, writing, “The defeat signals a strong conservative stance in Florida on late-term abortions and ensures that the state’s heartbeat law will continue protecting babies from abortions.”

Former Trump administration official, Kayleigh McEnany remarked, “Florida just became the first state in the nation to defeat an abortion initiative, that would have led to taxpayer-funded abortion, abortion until birth, and beyond!

“This is a HUGE victory…”

Commenting on the Democrat defeat, Southern Baptist Theological Seminary President, Albert Mohler, said, he was thankful Amendment 4 tanked.

“It’s huge,” he wrote on X.

Congratulating De Santis, Mohler added, “Governor Ron DeSantis deserves so much credit for his courage. It will be remembered. Big win for the unborn.”