Justin Trudeau Says Freedom Truckers Are Antisemitic, Islamophobic, Anti-Black Racist, Homophobic, Transphobes

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has branded the Freedom Convoy truckers every woke pejorative label he could fit into one tweet.

In a post that reads like either a Babylon Bee article or a madman’s panicked attempt to smear the convoy as every woke boy’s worst nightmare, Trudeau said:

“Today in the House, Members of Parliament unanimously condemned the antisemitism, Islamophobia, anti-Black racism, homophobia, and transphobia that we’ve seen on display in Ottawa over the past number of days. Together, let’s keep working to make Canada more inclusive.”

Yeah, we’re talking about this guy:

The only question we have, at this point, is whether comedian Dominic Frisby received any royalties for Trudeau’s evidently plagiarised tweet?

