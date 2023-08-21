Oligarch’s War on Humanity is War Against the Creator

Humanity is being attacked and destroyed at both ends of life. At both the beginning of life and at the end of life humans are being murdered en masse. The beginning of life assault is the barbaric practice of ripping the babies apart in the womb, human babies that the Creator made. The end of life assault is the murder of older humans that the oligarchs call “useless eaters”.[1] They call it a “good death” or euthanasia. But in this case anyone could qualify as we have seen in Belgium where they “put down” young people because they are depressed. One “… troubled woman … opted to be euthanised earlier this year – a procedure which is legal in Belgium – and died on May 7, 2022, after two psychiatrists approved her request.”[2]

God the Creator has His own views on this.

Psalm 139:13 states, “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb.” Yet they call it women’s health care. Murder by any other name is still murder and that is from conception, from the moment the sperm meets the egg when God supplies the spark of life, literally.

Leviticus 19:32 states, “You shall rise up before the hoary [white] head, and honor the face of the old man, and fear your God: I am the LORD.” The word “hoary” means “white” or “aged”. We are to respect, honour and care for the aged citizens not just eliminate them as “life not worthy of life”.[3] The latter phrase was an invention of the eugenics movement in Germany prior to World War II. But that movement started in the West, the UK and the USA, long before the war. The so-called scientists used the excuse of Darwinian evolution and selective breeding out “bad” genes. The word “eugenics” means “good genes”.[4]

The Creator’s views are exactly opposite to the modern demonic culture being pushed by the oligarchs now. They have gone into full swing on their global depopulation program to rid the world of what they view as a parasite, the human race, which they call “the most injurious form of carbon”.

The Creator is the aleph (א) and the tav (ת) – the first and the last Hebrew alphabet letters respectively. The first verse of the first book of the Bible, Genesis 1:1 states “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth.” The original in Hebrew is

בְּרֵאשִׁ֖ית בָּרָ֣א אֱלֹהִ֑ים אֵ֥ת הַשָּׁמַ֖יִם וְאֵ֥ת הָאָֽרֶץ׃

The emboldened words could be transliterated as “Elohim (God) aleph (the First) (and) tav (the Last)”.

In the last book of the Bible we find Revelation 1:8 states “I am the Alpha and the Omega, the Beginning and the End, says the Lord, the One being, and the One who was, and the One coming, the Almighty”. In the original Greek is:

Ἐγώ εἰμι τὸ Α καὶ τὸ Ω, ἀρχὴ καὶ τέλος λέγει ὁ Κύριος ὁ ὢν καὶ ὁ ἦν καὶ ὁ ἐρχόμενος, ὁ παντοκράτωρ.

The Alpha and the Omega, the first and the last letters, respectively, of the Greek alphabet are in bold.

Like two book ends, conception and birth, and old age and death, both matter to God. As He is the Aleph and the Tav, the Alpha and the Omega, He is concerned about every human from the moment of conception (creation), zero days old in the mother’s womb, to old age and death (or new life with God). But no human or demon has any right to interfere with God’s order.

Abortion

Elective abortion of the unborn babies (not clumps of cells, as the abortionists like to say) has now hit epidemic proportions.

Rose v Wade was decided by the US Supreme Court on January 22, 1973, and since then about 50 million (?) babies have been murdered in the US by the medical system. Currently, 28% are African Americans and 25% are Hispanics.[5] This is race targeting, which is very much the eugenics program.

A recent survey in the US for the period 2000 – 2022 found that there were 652,989 abortions in the USA in 2022 a decrease from 1.3 million in 2000.[6] Currently, that means 1,725 babies are aborted per day in the U.S. Currently, the number seems to be stable, though, with the repeal of “Roe v Wade”[7] on June 24, 2022, that may decrease further or not, because chemical abortion has been legalised and easily accessible. That abortion pill could be fatal to the mothers. Currently, 11 out of 1,000 women get an abortion every year and 1 out of 4 pregnancies end in abortion. And 99% of abortions occur before 20 weeks gestation.

Planned Parenthood states in its annual report that 400,000 abortions were performed[8] in the US in the year 2022, and 2021 had the second-highest number of abortions in Planned Parenthood history.

“According to the World Health Organization, roughly 73 million induced abortions occur worldwide each year, … and 29% of all pregnancies in general ending with an abortion.”[9]

That is 1 out of 3 pregnancies ending in murder, a violent act against the innocent child. I am sure that is underreported too.

Now that is a global depopulation statistics it worth remembering. That is a mass genocide. Where is the outrage? It is not heard not even a whimper, because it is in line with the globalists’ depopulation agenda.

Euthanasia

The main difference between euthanasia and assisted suicide is who performs the final, fatal act.

“Euthanasia refers to active steps taken to end someone’s life to stop their suffering and the “final deed” is undertaken by someone other than the individual, for example, a doctor. If the person concerned has requested this, it falls under the term “voluntary euthanasia”.”[10]

“Euthanasia can be either passive, in which medical efforts to prolong the patient’s life are terminated and the disease is allowed to take its course, or active, in which the physician triggers death by prescribing and/or administering a lethal dose of medication.”[11]

Euthanasia is illegal in most countries but it is legal in the following countries: Australia, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, and Spain. Euthanasia laws in the US vary from state to state.

“Active euthanasia is prohibited on a national level, but passive euthanasia for patients who are terminally ill is legal in the District of Colombia and a handful of states: California, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, Montana (by court decision), Oregon, New Jersey, part of New Mexico, Vermont, and Washington.”[12]

During the COVID-19 pandemic we heard of many reports of do-not-resuscitate (DNR) orders on patients,[13] of providing high dose midazolam[14] and morphine to end the patient’s life, of using the dangerous drug Remdesivir[15] (which killed 100,000 Americans), of intubating and ventilating patients who did not even have symptoms of a respiratory disease,[16] and in most cases these patients died in hospital. To put it plainly, they were killed off. All these practices amount to a massive euthanasia program run by the Western governments. In one study scientists “discovered … that one of the prevailing theories about a cytokine storm being responsible for all the severe covid deaths is not true, and that the real cause involved the use of mechanical ventilators.”[17]

Why were Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab in attendance at the G20 in June 2023? No one voted for them.

“… Gates used the forum to instruct world leaders that death panels will be necessary in the near future in order to end the lives of sick and unwell people due to “very, very high medical costs”.

Of course, Gates’s death panels have everything to do with the globalist elite’s obsession with depopulation.

Bill Gates’ plans mirror the language used by the World Economic Forum regarding euthanasia and the Canadian government’s devilish new solution to solve inflation, homelessness, skyrocketing crime, and food shortages – death panels for the useless.

The Trudeau regime say they are now offering to pay to euthanize people who are ‘too poor to continue living with dignity’.”[18]

And then there is Yuval Noah Harari, the so-called prophet of the WEF and lead advisor to Klaus Schwab. He recently declared that the WEF considers the vast majority of the human population to be “the useless class” and “obsolete”. According to Harari, the so-called “common people” are right to be fearful of a future in which they will be made “redundant”.[19]

Harari’s comments are horrific because when they are placed in context with comments by other WEF advisors like Bill Gates and his desire for “death panels”, it becomes clear that they have mass murder on their mind. WEF economist, and assistant professor at Yale, Yusuke Narita says that it’s our moral duty to force seniors into suicide pods. He suggested that mass suicide was the only way to deal with the rapidly aging population in Japan.[20]

“I feel like the only solution is pretty clear. In the end, isn’t it mass suicide and mass ‘seppuku’ of the elderly?”

Seppuku was a 19th-century Japanese ritual of disembowelment that was forced upon samurais who brought dishonour to themselves.

From this, you might then come to the inescapable conclusion that the oligarchs are at war with humanity. They want to reduce our numbers to a tiny fraction of what we have now. The COVID Blog even claims that the world population reduced by 1 billion from 7.8 billion in January 2020 to approximately 6.8 billion by April 2023. That is about a 13% drop in the 28 months since the COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out.[21] This is in line with Bill Gates’ infamous statement saying we could reduce the world population by 10% or 15% with vaccines and other methods.[22] Was that a slip of the tongue, or was he misunderstood? Considering all that has happened since 2010, when he said that, I now think he meant exactly that. His father was a eugenicist and founder of Planned Parenthood. The apple does not fall far from the tree.

War against humanity is a war against the Creator who made man in His own image; male and female and no other gender. (Genesis 1:27) The Creator will have the last word, that I am sure of.

