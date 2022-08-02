Instagram Bans Caldron Pool Without Warning or Reason, Facebook Permanently Suspends Editor

"Today’s suspensions once again highlight the fact that big tech corporations have assumed the role of the narrative gatekeepers. You’ll hear what they want you to hear. You will not see what they don’t want you to see. They will treat you like children, incapable of thinking for yourself, because that’s what they want you to be."

The social media regime Meta has banned Caldron Pool from Instagram and permanently suspended the personal Facebook and Instagram accounts of the website’s founder and editor.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, disabled the accounts yesterday without warning, noting a violation of the platforms ‘Community Standards.’

The tech tyrants did not mention any specific offending posts or offer any explanation as to how the platform’s Community Standards were violated.

On appeal, Meta permanently disabled the accounts, saying “We have already reviewed this decision and it can’t be reversed.”

The company has long been accused of silencing political or religious voices that pose a risk to their narrative.

Last year, Facebook permanently banned LifeSiteNews after accusing the Christian, pro-life news website of publishing false information about C0VID-19.

The social media giant noted an article the group had published on April 10, 2021, which warned that the “C0VID-19 vaccine can be deadly for some.” The group were informed that Facebook deplatforms pages for publishing “vaccine discouraging information.”

Facebook similarly banned a sitting member of the Australian Parliament last year for supposedly spreading medical misinformation about C0VID-19.

Craig Kelly, the former Liberal Party member for Hughes, received a permanent suspension after he quoted several medical experts who advocated for early treatments “in concert with the vaccine.”

Today’s suspensions once again highlight the fact that big tech corporations have assumed the role of the narrative gatekeepers. You’ll hear what they want you to hear. You will not see what they don’t want you to see.

They will treat you like children, incapable of thinking for yourself, because that’s what they want you to be. They want you to be ignorant and wholly dependent on them for your information. There can be only one narrative, and it’s theirs.

