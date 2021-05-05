Facebook Permanently Bans LifeSiteNews

"We have known this day was coming for months now," Marketing Director Rebekah Roberts said. "Facebook has been silencing any voice that goes against their beliefs and agenda."















Facebook has permanently banned LifeSiteNews after accusing the pro-life news website of publishing false information.

According to a statement from LifeSiteNews, the social media platform sent a series of notices to the group, accusing the organization of publishing “false information about C0VID-19 that could contribute to physical harm.”

Facebook noted an article the group had published on April 10, which warned that “C0VID vaccines can be deadly for some.” The group were informed that Facebook deplatform pages for publishing “vaccine discouraging information on the platform.”

“We have known this day was coming for months now,” Marketing Director Rebekah Roberts said. “Facebook has been silencing any voice that goes against their beliefs and agenda.”

“Our LifeSiteNews Facebook page has been removed simply because we have shared reports of doctors, nurses, expert researchers, and even the former Pfizer VP speaking out against the C0VID shots. We’ve also been tagged for the numerous articles we have shared making the connection between the C0VID shots, and really all vaccines, and aborted baby cell lines.”

LifeSiteNews has encouraged their follows to continue sharing their content across social media. The group can be followed on alternative platforms such as Telegram, Gab, MeWe, Rumble, and Brighteon.

