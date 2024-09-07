Image

Is God at Work Among the ‘Deplorables’ the Evangelical Elite Have Long-Deemed Unclean?

“When the shepherds are silent and compromised, God raises up faithful voices in the most unlikely places.”

By Ben Davis Sep 7, 2024

Too many of our “respectable” church leaders thought they could win the world by gaining the favour of the powerful, fashionable, and influential, but God has always been at work among the despised and maligned.

If you’re not sure who that is today, look to those ‘deplorable’ types our leaders wouldn’t be seen touching with a barge pole. There’s nothing new under the sun.

While the evangelical elite degrade and mock “right-wing conservatives,” “culture warriors,” and “conspiracy theorists,” at the regime’s behest, the Lord is at work among them. He has been for some time now.

Just consider recent viral footage of Russell Brand and Tucker Carlson praying before the applause of a packed auditorium in Phoenix, Arizona.

Brand represents the sorts Caldron Pool has been labouring to reach for years. The harvest is plentiful, indeed – we’ve seen it! – but the labourers are few.

Unfortunately, this scarcity is primarily because the evangelical elite has designated these rough sorts as “unclean.” We’ve all seen how they’ve been treated in recent years. We copped it just for standing with them. We’ve had folks distance themselves from us for providing a voice for them.

They are the new untouchables, and they’ve been designated as such because they dared to challenge the establishment that the evangelical elite are desperately trying to woo.

Just as they did in Jesus’ day, and just as they’ve always done, the religious power-establishment does not associate with those the elite deem socially unacceptable. After all, they have very important reputations to maintain, or at least they like to think so.

How could they risk tarnishing their hard-earned “respectability” by expressing any sympathy for those who voiced the slightest hint of resistance to the regime that prohibited them from visiting their dying grandmothers and threatened to take away their livelihoods?

Thankfully, the façade is fading. And thankfully, God doesn’t need any of our evangelical gatekeepers to accomplish his work. When the shepherds are silent and compromised, God raises up faithful voices in the most unlikely places.

Pray that Tucker and Brand’s faith holds firm, as there are many envious of their influence who are hoping to see it fail.

Most Popular

Kansas Attorney General Sues Pfizer for “Misleading Kansans on COVID Vaccine”Kansas Attorney General Sues Pfizer for “Misleading Kansans on COVID Vaccine”Staff Writer
The Persecution of Dr. Jereth KokThe Persecution of Dr. Jereth KokBill Muehlenberg
“Ethnic Erasure”: University Scraps Term “Anglo-Saxon” in an Effort to “Decolonise the Curriculum”“Ethnic Erasure”: University Scraps Term “Anglo-Saxon” in an Effort to “Decolonise the Curriculum”Staff Writer
Australian Senator Warns Unvaccinated: "We're Coming at You Lock, Stock, and Barrel"Australian Senator Warns Unvaccinated: "We're Coming at You Lock, Stock, and Barrel"Staff Writer
It Will Be Real Bad News if Team Kamala Gets InIt Will Be Real Bad News if Team Kamala Gets InBill Muehlenberg
Strong Dad Engagement Programs Are Funding the Fight for Fatherhood to Save the FatherlessStrong Dad Engagement Programs Are Funding the Fight for Fatherhood to Save the FatherlessRod Lampard
Trump Says Rejection of Religion Is the Reason for Social Decay: “Without Religion There Are No Guardrails”Trump Says Rejection of Religion Is the Reason for Social Decay: “Without Religion There Are No Guardrails”Rod Lampard
What Has Christianity Ever Done for the World?What Has Christianity Ever Done for the World?Ben Davis
Is the Free Church of England a Safe Harbour for Faithful Anglicans?Is the Free Church of England a Safe Harbour for Faithful Anglicans?Staff Writer

The Caldron Pool Show

The Caldron Pool Show: #38 – The Procedure (with Kevin Sorbo and Laura Klassen)
The Caldron Pool Show: #42 – The War On Masculinity (With Will Spencer)
The Caldron Pool Show: #7 – Campbell Newman
The Caldron Pool Show: #3 – Andrew Bogut
Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2024, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.