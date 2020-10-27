Hillary Clinton Shares Video of Woman Saying She Wants to “Shoot That A**hole Trump”













Talk about perpetuating violent rhetoric. Former Secretary of State and failed democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has today shared a video on Twitter of an elderly woman saying she wants to “shoot that ar**hole Trump.”

The video was originally tweeted by CBS’s Faith Salie, who said: “Today I had the honor to [sic] escorting my 104.5 year-old friend Ruth to vote. She was born before women had the right to vote. Her 1st vote was for FDR. Her dad died of the flu during the pandemic of 1918, when she was 2. This is her voting story today.”

“Do I want to vote?” the elderly woman said in the 12-second-video. “Yeah, I want to vote more than anything just today, before I shoot that a**hole Trump.”

The former First Lady retweeted the video saying, “If Ruth can get out to vote, the rest of us don’t have much excuse. Let’s bring this home.”

If Ruth can get out to vote, the rest of us don’t have much excuse.



Let’s bring this home. https://t.co/QemLQ317Cb — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2020

