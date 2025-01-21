Follow Trump’s Lead: Australia Should Exit WHO, Says Senator Pauline Hanson

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has again called for Australia to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO), citing concerns about sovereignty and the organization’s influence over national health policy.

Her comments come in light of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the WHO.

President Trump has just withdrawn the United States from the World Health Organization.



“The WHO has been pushing hard for a global pandemic treaty which would enable this unelected international body to effectively take over any Australian response to a future pandemic,” Hanson stated.

She warned that such agreements could undermine Australia’s ability to make independent decisions, adding, “One Nation won’t stand for Australia signing over its sovereignty.”

Hanson emphasized the need for Australia to reevaluate its membership in international organizations, including the United Nations.

“Australia may have been one of its original founding members, but the UN has hopelessly lost its way,” she said, criticizing the organization as “a platform for abhorrent regimes to claim legitimacy” and “a forum of hatred for Western countries like Australia.”

Hanson also pointed to Trump’s actions as a model for prioritizing national interests. “I congratulate Mr Trump for leading by example and putting his nation’s interests before all else. One Nation puts Australia and Australians first.”