Feminism Precedes Judgement

The first few chapters of Isaiah are fascinating for many reasons, but especially for their similarity to modern society. Chapters three to four especially, because they indicate Judah has been overtaken by what can only be called a feminist society. For instance:

Their women rule over the society (3:12).

Their women are haughty (3:16-17).

Their women are obsessed with finery and wealth (3:18-23).

Now Isaiah is going to say a lot about the wickedness of their men as well. But don’t just skip over what it says about the culture of its women. They are ruling over their men, rather than submitting to them, focused on pride rather than humility, and obsessed with finery rather than dignity. The parallels to modern society are incredible.

People see feminism as progress, but really it is a stage before judgment.

As chapter 4:4 says:

“When the Lord shall have washed away the filth of the daughters of Zion, and shall have purged the blood of Jerusalem from the midst thereof by the spirit of judgment, and by the spirit of burning.” (KJV)

God is not happy with a haughty, feminist culture. It’s not a state of progress but a stage before judgment.

All of chapter 4 is incredible here:

Isaiah 4:1-6 “And seven women shall take hold of one man in that day, saying, ‘We will eat our own bread and wear our own clothes, only let us be called by your name; take away our reproach.’ 2 In that day the branch of the Lord shall be beautiful and glorious, and the fruit of the land shall be the pride and honor of the survivors of Israel.3 And he who is left in Zion and remains in Jerusalem will be called holy, everyone who has been recorded for life in Jerusalem,4 when the Lord shall have washed away the filth of the daughters of Zion and cleansed the bloodstains of Jerusalem from its midst by a spirit of judgment and by a spirit of burning. 5 Then the Lord will create over the whole site of Mount Zion and over her assemblies a cloud by day, and smoke and the shining of a flaming fire by night; for over all the glory there will be a canopy.6 There will be a booth for shade by day from the heat, and for a refuge and a shelter from the storm and rain.”

What is the reference to “the bloodstains of Jerusalem” about?

Well, historically matriarchal societies have practiced child sacrifice. Not just matriarchal societies of course, but it is a feature of matriarchal paganism. It’s often discovered in the archaeological record in late-stage societies before they collapsed that they had matriarchal societies and child sacrifice, among other abominations.

This was also true of Israel and Judah in their final days, evidenced by the abundance of references to child sacrifice towards the end of their societies. We see Isaiah matches this with a matriarchal, or feminist society.

It is also evidenced in our own society. It’s not a coincidence that our progressive, feminist government has also passed some of the most radical abortion laws in the world. It matches a pattern we see in history. A pattern that also shows that this is not progress.

Feminist radicalism precedes judgment. Our society needs to repent quick.

