Federal Govt Doctor Says “Government Doesn’t Want to Show the Vaccine is Full of Sh*t”

Project Veritas has today dropped the first video of its COVID vaccine investigation series, featuring an interview with U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) whistleblower, Jodi O’Malley.

O’Malley, who works as a Registered Nurse at the Phoenix Indian Medical Center, sat down with Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe recently to explain what’s been going on at her federal government facility in Arizona.

Project Veritas released an undercover video that captures O’Malley’s HHS colleagues discussing their concerns about the new vaccine, claiming the government is intentionally hiding reports of adverse side effects from the public.

“All this is bullsh*t,” ER Doctor, Dr Maria Gonzales said in the video. “Now, [a patient] probably [has] myocarditis due to the vaccine. But now, they [government] are not going to blame the vaccine.

“They are not reporting [adverse COVID vaccine side effects],” she said. “They want to shove it under the mat.”

O’Malley said the vaccine is “not doing what its purpose was,” adding, “I’ve seen dozens of people come in with adverse reactions.”

She went on to say, “If we are not gathering [vaccine] data and reporting it, then how are we going to say that this is safe and approved for us?”

