CNN Says There Is “No Consensus Criteria For Assigning Sex At Birth”

"It's not possible to know a person's gender identity at birth, and there is no consensus criteria for assigning sex at birth."















58 Shares

CNN has claimed there is “no consensus criteria for assigning sex at birth.”

Advertisement

In a March 31 article titled, South Dakota’s governor issues executive orders banning transgender athletes from women’s sports, CNN’s Washington D.C.’s Politics reporter Devan Cole said:

“It’s not possible to know a person’s gender identity at birth, and there is no consensus criteria for assigning sex at birth.”

Advertisement

CNN copped mockery for the piece across social media, forcing the outlet to update the article and issue a point of clarification, noting the story “has been updated to provide additional explanation as to the distinctions between gender and sex.”

The offending paragraph now reads: “It’s not possible to know a person’s gender identity at birth, and for some people, the sex listed on their original birth certificate is a misleading way to describe the body they have.”

Fake news. Fake science.

Related