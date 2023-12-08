Image

The Must-Watch Alex Jones Interview

Alex Jones is about to break the internet again.

Avatar photoBy Staff Writer Dec 8, 2023

Alex Jones, “the single most censored man in U.S. history,” is about to break the internet once again following a recent sit-down interview with Tucker Carlson for the latest episode of Tucker on X.

The hour-and-a-half-long show, which has attracted well over three million views within two hours of its release, covers almost everything that comes to mind when you think of “Alex Jones,” from his near-prophetic predictions about September 11, to his predictions about the New World Order, the depopulation agenda, anti-white hatred, and the upcoming U.S. Presidential election.

The show has renewed calls for Elon Musk to drop Jones’ permanent suspension on X/Twitter.

Musk responded to requests, saying he would consider restoring Jones’ account.

“In general, since this platform aspires to be the global town square, permanent bans should be extremely rare.

“Also, if he does say something false on this platform, then Community Notes will correct him, whereas that would not be the case elsewhere.”

Timestamps:

  • 2:46 Alex Jones predictions
  • 15:07 Deplatforming
  • 21:59 Dividing us on race
  • 25:37 The border
  • 28:09 Austin
  • 32:12 New World Order
  • 42:09 Brian Stelter demon video
  • 50:57 Depopulation
  • 1:07:51 Food
  • 1:13:51 Whiskey
  • 1:16:22 Presidential election
