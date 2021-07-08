“We’re Coming For Your Children”: San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus

"We'll convert your children - happens bit by bit, quietly and subtly and you will barely notice it."













The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus has released a music video vowing to “convert the children” of anyone who refuses to embrace LGBTQ+ ideology.

The Post Millennial reports: “The song, titled ‘A Message From the Gay Community,’ mocks parents that fear the push of the LGBTQ agenda in today’s media, with the song claiming that parents wouldn’t be able to protect their kids from the advances and ideas of the group.”

Lyrics from the song state: “You think we’re sinful, you fight against our right, you say we all lead lives you can’t respect. But you’re just frightened, you think that we’ll corrupt your kids if our agenda goes unchecked. Funny, just this once, you’re correct.”

“We’ll convert your children – happens bit by bit, quietly and subtly and you will barely notice it.”

Read more: https://t.co/1j9DybR12W pic.twitter.com/xyNs1RS7Z9 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 7, 2021

It wasn’t all that long ago that LGBTQ+ activists assured us that they only wanted to be tolerated by society. Surprise, surprise! Tolerance was never the goal. It’s not enough to tolerate the LGBTQ+ agenda anymore.

What’s being demanded now is a wholehearted affirmation of everything LGBTQ+. Anything short of that will not be tolerated.

Now, that’s more than a little ironic considering an “intolerance towards those who hold different opinions from oneself” is precisely how the Oxford Dictionary defines the term “bigotry.”

As is often the case, when the Left is accusing you of something, chances are they’re guilty of it themselves.

