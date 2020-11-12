How Trump Could Still Win

What is becoming increasingly clear is that there’s still a possibility that Trump could win the U.S. election.













‘Do not go gentle into that good night.

Rage, rage against the dying of the light.’

The above quote from the Irish poet Dylan Thomas (1914-53) sums up the mindset of President Donald Trump, as well as many of his supporters. But what is becoming increasingly clear is that there’s still a possibility that Trump could win the U.S. election. Conspiracy theories aside, let me try and explain…

Eric Metaxas recently spoke to Dick Morris, one of the key political strategists in the Republican Party, and he explained how Trump still has a one-in-four chance of winning. If you’re more into watching a video rather than expending the mental effort to read on, then the interview can be seen here:

By the way, he’s in no way alone in contending for this. Jay Valentine has laid it out all neatly in an excellent article for American Thinker. But let me summarise the main points:

Biden currently has 290 electoral college votes. Well, at least according to most media outlets, even though there are a number of states which have still not been decided.

Supreme Court Justice Alito has already stated that votes received after 8:00pm election night in Pennsylvania should not be counted. If that decision is upheld, then Biden loses 20 electoral college votes and is reduced 270.

However, there’s another way that Trump might win in Pennsylvania. Trump is currently behind in that state by 45,000 votes. But in the case of the Court ruling that there should be a recount, Trump would receive an extra 100,000 votes from people who voted in person but at the wrong polling station and this would clearly get him over the line.

Even if Trump doesn’t win Pennsylvania, though, the current President is only slightly behind in key states such as and Wisconsin (20,000 votes) Arizona (15,000 votes) and Georgia (10,000 votes). If Trump wins in the Supreme Court to have a re-count, then political strategists believe that at least some of those states will be one for Trump.

Now, if Trump happens to win Wisconsin, Arizona and Georgia, then he doesn’t even need to win Pennsylvania. This is because—with those three states—Trump would have 269 electoral college votes which would make it a dead-lock with Biden who would also have 269.

Another scenario is that the Supreme Court invalidates the votes of certain states due to fraudulent voting. This would mean that neither candidate has received an absolute majority by reaching the magic number of 270.

But this is where things get really interesting. The American Constitution outlines that in that kind of scenario the decision goes to the House of Representatives. They alone have the responsibility of electing the President. In this situation, every state gets one vote regardless of its size.

If that were to happen then 31 states are currently led by Republicans compared to only 19 led by Democrats, which would clearly mean an easy Trump win. Which, as Dr Steve Turley rightly states, is why so many Democrats are starting to get nervous.

While this kind of situation might seem conspiratorial it’s actually happened once before in the Presidential election of 1800 which was won by Thomas Jefferson. A brief account of which can be viewed here.

This is what the Democrats realise could happen and it explains why they have been so passionate in declaring Biden as ‘President-Elect’ because it’s an attempt to persuade the greater populous that the Democrats have won, even though the voting has not been completed, there are still a number of significant appeals before the Supreme Court, and most importantly of all, Trump himself has not conceded.

Just on that last point, Eric Metaxas makes the pertinent observation that ‘I think part of the reason why I think this President is so loved by so many is that he’s such a fighter. I think that any other President might have simply let this go, but I think his sense of injustice and his sense of anger at what has happened will probably make the difference.’

So, will President Trump win? I really don’t know. But one thing I am sure of, and that is, this thing ain’t over yet! And if you’re a person of faith, then it’s more important than ever to pray. For we know that there is an even greater King who is in control. As we read in Isaiah 40:21-23:

“Do you not know?

Have you not heard?

Has it not been told you from the beginning?

Have you not understood since the earth was founded?

He sits enthroned above the circle of the earth,

and its people are like grasshoppers.

He stretches out the heavens like a canopy,

And spreads them out like a tent to live in.

He brings princes to naught

And reduces the rulers of this earth to nothing.

No sooner are they planted,

No sooner are they sown,

No sooner do they take root in the ground,

Than He blows on them and they wither,

and a whirlwind sweeps them away like chaff.”

