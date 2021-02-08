BREAKING: Presbyterian Church of Australia Set to Defy Gay Conversion Bill













In response to Daniel Andrews ‘Change or Suppression Practices Bill’, the Presbyterian Church of Australia stands poised to defy the recent legislation. As has previously been reported, there are a plethora of problems with the bill—which has significant legal repercussions for people also outside of the state—and was recently passed by the Victorian Upper House without amendment, with a cross party group of politicians also vowing to push a similar proposal in the NSW Parliament. According to the Star Observer:

The group is made up of NSW parliamentarians from across the party spectrum. Members include Liberal MLC Shayne Mallard, Labor MLC Penny Sharpe, Greens MP Jenny Leong and Independent MP Alex Greenwich. With Penny Sharpe saying that she was “moved” by the debate in Victoria, especially the stories of survivors and acknowledged “there is work to do in NSW.”

Significantly, the former deputy Prime Minister of Australia, John Anderson, has said about the Victorian legislation:

A law before the Victorian parliament seeking to outlaw parental, therapeutic or religious discussions on issues of sexuality and gender is the biggest threat to our democratic freedoms in Australia’s entire legislative history.

In response, the Moderator General of the Presbyterian Church of Australia, Rev. Dr. Peter Barnes, has requested that all Presbyterian ministers to “preach the whole counsel of God” (Acts 20:26-27) and preach that not only all sex outside of the marriage—between a man and a woman—is sinful, but that all Christians should actively seek to pray for LGBTIQ people to turn away from both their behaviour and desires. As Dr Barnes argues:

The Change or Suppression (Conversion) Practices Prohibition Bill has now passed through both houses of the Victorian parliament. It forbids any attempt to change or suppress, or induce any person to change or suppress, his or her sexual orientation or gender identity. Prayer or counselling designed to change a person, even at that person’s request, is prohibited. In short, this means that sexual preference is protected by law, as is any person’s gender preference. Homosexual sex is not permitted to be called ‘sin’, and a male today can claim to be a female tomorrow.

Significantly, the Victorian legislation makes it illegal for a parent to pray for their own child, even if they had requested them to do so. As such, Dr. Barnes believes that it is right for Christians to defy the governing authority such as, “When King Darius exceeded his God-given authority, Daniel did ‘as he had done previously’ (Dan.6:10).”

There are a number of Christian lawyers who have been discussing these issues. And they have observed that the real danger is not for church leaders, but parents (Christian and non-Christian) of children who have been indoctrinated with the gender fluidity teachings through Safe Schools, online social media groups. This is because the Act weaponises those issues so that it is not possible for parents to do anything other than affirm whatever orientation or identity the child has been primed to believe he is. If they do not do so, that is a path to removing children from their parents, criminalising their behaviour.

What has now become clear is that with the redefinition of marriage, Australian society has crossed the proverbial Rubicon. For this was never about marriage, but power. And as such, it’s only a matter of time before the debate in Victoria comes to public prominence in NSW. The only question is, will the Christian leaders in positions within both the church and state have the moral backbone to stand against the tide.

