Anthony Fauci Is Funding Experiments on Aborted Baby Scalps and Livers

This week, the non-profit Centre for Medical Progress (CMP) released a video report exposing the trafficking of aborted babies by the University of Pittsburg and Planned Parenthood, and their use of fetal tissue in barbaric lab experiments.

One of the most astonishing revelations in the report was that Dr Anthony Fauci, who has served as the chief medical advisor to Presidents Trump and Biden, is involved in the funding of these experiments through his role as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). The report begins:

“The University of Pittsburg [‘Pitt’] is a hub for some of the most barbaric experiments carried out on late-term aborted human infants — experiments funded by the United States government. At the same time, the university sponsors the local Planned Parenthood abortion business in what looks like an illegal quid pro quo for fetal body parts.”

The video report can be viewed below, though viewer discretion is advised. Shown in the video are grisly photos of the scalps of five-month-old aborted babies grafted onto the backs of lab rats and the harvesting of aborted babies’ livers.

CMP reveals several funding streams for these experiments in the report. Nearly half a million dollars in research grants are provided by Dr Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) office at the National Institute of Health (NIH).

In addition to this is a multi-year, $1.4 million grant provided to the University of Pittsburg by the taxpayer-funded NIH. “The grant makes Pitt a distribution hub for aborted fetal kidneys and other fetal body parts for NIH-funded projects across the country,” CMP reports.

While details about these specific experiments and their funding sources have only come to light recently, the CMP report explains that “fetal experimentation projects have been going on for decades, sometimes on babies born alive during later abortions”. As early as 1972, for example, a Pitt nurse testified before the Pennsylvania legislature that she saw “live fetuses from abortions being packed in ice and shipped off for experimentation at the university”.

The report exposed a web connecting the taxpayer-funded NIH, the University of Pittsburg, and Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania. In short, NIH provides funds to the university; the university provides Planned Parenthood with access to medical resources and student information for referrals; and Planned Parenthood supplies aborted babies to the university for its research.

“Here’s what we know just from the publicly-available sources,” the video report summarises:

“One, Planned Parenthood abortionists supplied the aborted fetuses to Pitt. Two, Pitt uses its access to the fetuses to get major NIH grant money. Three, Pitt sends major kickbacks and medical resources back to Planned Parenthood. It all starts to look suspiciously like an illegal quid pro quo over aborted fetal organs and body parts, all funded by taxpayers.”

Planned Parenthood’s supply of aborted baby body parts is officially denied by the University of Pittsburg, who has told the media that they have “no procurement relationship for tissue with Planned Parenthood”. But in the video report, CMP provides footage of Planned Parenthood staff confessing that “there’s a tissue bank at Pitt that we offer [abortion] patients to donate to.”

Moreover, sources have told CMP that “Pittsburg was one of the major hubs of the FBI’s investigation of Planned Parenthood’s involvement in the human trafficking of aborted fetuses.”

These shocking revelations form part of an ongoing trend taking place in the once-Christian West. We have abandoned our conviction that every precious life is made in the image of God, instead believing that unborn babies don’t have the same moral status as the rest of us. Voltaire’s warning from centuries ago is prescient:

“Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.”

We are moving towards a situation where people are dispensable, and where the humanity or ‘personhood’ of some is being arbitrarily decided by others. Francis Schaeffer also warned of this danger many decades ago:

“If there is no absolute moral standard, then one cannot say in a final sense that anything is right or wrong… If there is no absolute beyond man’s ideas, then there is no final appeal to judge between individuals and groups whose moral judgments conflict. We are merely left with conflicting opinions.”

Reflecting on the moral dilemma facing the West, atheist Douglas Murray has made a stunning observation:

“The more atheists think on these things, the more we may have to accept that the concept of the sanctity of human life is a Judeo-Christian notion which might very easily not survive Judeo-Christian civilisation. Those who do not believe in God and who stare over that cliff… may realise that only three options remain open to us. “The first option is to fall into the furnace. Another is to work furiously to nail down an atheist version of the sanctity of the individual. If that does not work, then there is only one other place to go. Which is back to faith, whether we like it or not.”

Murray is right. And given that his first two options provide little promise, it is evident that nations like the United States and Australia must return to their Christian foundations.

If you would like to speak up about the trafficking and barbaric experimentations taking place in Pittsburg, you can sign the Open Letter to Pitt: Stop Experimenting with Aborted Babies.

Originally published at the Canberra Declaration.

