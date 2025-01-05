Exposed: UK’s Grooming Gangs

We have long known about gangs of men, mostly Muslim migrants, that have systematically and diabolically imprisoned, raped and assaulted mainly white girls – usually just children and teenagers. This had been going on in the UK for years, but the equally diabolical authorities and political leaders actually did little or nothing about it, for fear of being seen as “racist” and the like.

Yet even today there STILL are coverups taking place, with woke leaders and elites living in denial about this, and calling out those seeking to expose it all – people such as Tommy Robinson, who is now back in prison. Incredibly, they are being portrayed as the real villains in this story. What Tommy has been through I have often written about here and here.

And see this very important Jordan Peterson interview with Tommy from a few months back:

For those not in the know about what had happened in the UK, this piece from seven years ago offers some background to it. In it, I featured one news report summary:

Social workers knew of abuse in the 1990s but police took a decade to launch a probe.

Council staff viewed abused and trafficked children as “prostitutes” instead of victims, according to previously unseen files.

Authorities failed to keep details of abusers from Asian communities for fear of “racism”

Police failed to investigate one recent case five times until an MP intervened.

One victim said cops tried to stop her finding out why her abusers had not been prosecuted because they feared she would talk to us.

The scale of the abuse uncovered in Telford – population 170,000 – is feared to be the most brutal and long-running of all.

The Rotherham toll was put at 1,500 – but that was in a community of 260,000.

But all this is now back in the spotlight, not just in the UK, but around much of the West. That is not just because Tommy is back in prison, but because many have had enough of this monstrous situation, and are working overtime to fully expose it all, and bring to justice not just the assailants, but the government officials and authorities who allowed this to happen.

One leading voice in this has been Elon Musk. He is now teamed up with Trump, and in 15 days they will take charge to not only help make America great again but to be a real thorn in the flesh to those condoning and making excuses for this pure evil:

The grooming gangs scandal is back in the news this week after Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips rejected calls for a government inquiry into historic child abuse in Oldham, prompting a conservative backlash. Robert Jenrick, the Shadow Justice Secretary, called it ‘shameful’; Liz Truss, the former Prime Minister, labelled Phillips’s title ‘a perversion of the English language.’ Even Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter/X, has piled in, arguing that the Home Office minister ‘deserves to be in prison.’

And the UK Conservative Party Leader Kemi Badenoch has joined Musk in calling for a new look into this horrific situation:

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is throwing his weight behind growing calls in the United Kingdom for a new investigation into the scandal of child abuse by grooming gangs, going so far as to back calls for King Charles III to intervene. “National inquiry now!” Musk stated on X on Friday, declaring the scandal “the worst mass crime against the people of Britain ever.” The U.K. has for years been dealing with the revelation that a number of grooming gangs, often consisting of men of South Asian or British Pakistani heritage, exploited children for decades across the north of England in cities and towns including Rochdale, Telford, Manchester and Rotherham.

Musk has publicly called for the resignation of Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer. But those in power and their media sycophants are accusing Musk of misinformation and scaremongering and the like. No surprises there from the powers that be who do NOT want all this exposed.

But we must maintain the rage. There is now much new material to draw upon, and so much important commentary to be aware of. For example, yesterday John McGuirk penned a valuable piece looking at this in detail. He says this in his opening paragraphs:

There is a simple reason that the UK’s grooming gangs scandal is so difficult for liberally minded people to wrap their minds around, and that reason is that the scandal is exactly what ‘the far right’ says it is: Mass, religiously and racially aggravated, rape of thousands of young white working class British girls by Muslim men from mostly Pakistani immigrant backgrounds, on an industrial and organised scale. Every racially aggravating factor you could imagine is present. First, there is substantial evidence that the young girls in question were targeted because they were white. In these communities of Pakistani Muslim rapists, hardly any of the victims were Pakistani Muslim women. Second, the scale of the depravity and violence makes it clear that in many – if not a clear majority – of cases, the abuse was more than just about sex. It was about domination, enslavement, and humiliation. If you doubt me on this point, just read this 2013 sentencing report that did the rounds on X (formerly twitter) in recent days. There’s a quote from it later in this article that sums up the kind of thing you’ll find in there. Third, there is overwhelming evidence that in many cases the abuse was covered up by the authorities and then downplayed by the media right across Britain because it was more ideologically convenient to ignore the mass rape of children than it was to confront the fact that a substantial section of the British Pakistani community harboured (and indeed still harbours) violently sexist and racist attitudes towards white non-Muslim women in particular. The implications of that idea were and are simply too great for the liberal mind to contemplate its admission. If multiculturalism has a foundational myth, that myth is that all cultures are compatible with each other and that they can always peacefully and harmoniously co-exist in an open and democratic society. The British grooming gangs scandal shatters that myth.

He concludes:

Of course, the grooming scandal (which should really be called what it is – a mass rape scandal) is not the only evidence that the UK has an enormous multiculturalism problem linked primarily to the Islamic religion. A 2017 investigation by the Guardian revealed that the UK has between 30 and 90 ‘sharia councils’ in operation, which perform the essential functions of courts, granting divorces, regulating marital disputes, and operating as a parallel legal system. The Guardian is a liberal newspaper, but even it had to report that: ‘In December, the Casey Review by Dame Louise Casey into integration included claims that sharia councils “supported the values of extremists, condoned wife-beating, ignored marital rape and allowed forced marriages”.’ This is not, to be clear, a British problem. It is a Pakistani cultural and Muslim religious problem that is taking place in the United Kingdom. What’s more, the whole scandal underlines a fact that sends shivers down liberal spines: that elements of Pakistani culture and the Islamic faith pose a real and existential threat to women living in liberal democratic societies. If the state wishes to prevent threats to women (as the liberal state insists it does) and Pakistani culture and elements of the Islamic faith are threats to women, suddenly the conversations become – of necessity – very uncomfortable. Which is why liberal Britain is so desperate to avoid having them. For this cowardice liberalism in Britain and the wider west deserves nothing but contempt, scorn, and condemnation. A generation of ‘progressive’ political leaders of both parties in Britain from the 1970s onwards have consistently prioritised ‘community relations’ over the safety of their own little girls. Young women were allowed to be treated like human filth, while the entire apparatus of the state looked the other way lest it be accused of racism. All the while, towns like Rotherham and Oldham have been permitted to be turned into bastardised versions of Multan, Pakistan. I will leave you with this story, from 2017. It took place in the aforementioned Multan. A young girl was raped by a boy from her village. The victim had a brother. The perpetrator had a sister. The victim’s brother was summoned before the village council and told that justice had been arranged: To avenge the rape of his sister, he would be presented with the rapist’s younger sister – a 16 year old girl – and told to rape her in turn. This is the culture that Britain has imported. It is the culture that dominates vast swathes of Northern England. The state, and progressives, having admitted it to their country, have a duty to quash it entirely. Racism and community sensitivity be damned.

Warning: graphic content

In another recent article, Sam Ashworth-Hayes and Charlie Peters write:

The following paragraph makes for difficult reading. But you should read it, if you can. It’s drawn from Judge Peter Rook’s 2013 sentencing of Mohammed Karrar in Oxford. Mohammed prepared his victim “for gang anal rape by using a pump… You subjected her to a gang rape by five or six men. At one point she had four men inside her. A red ball was placed in her mouth to keep her quiet.” Her story is horrific. It is also far from unique. Take “Anna”, from Bradford. Vulnerable and in residential care, at the age of 14 had made repeated reports of rape, abuse, and coercion. When she “married” her abuser in a traditional Islamic wedding, her social worker attended the ceremony. The authorities then arranged for her to be fostered by her “husband’s” parents. In Telford, Lucy Lowe died at 16 alongside her mother and sister when her abuser set fire to her home in 2,000. She had given birth to Azhar Ali Mahmood’s child when she was just 14, and was pregnant when she was killed. Her death was subsequently used to threaten other children. The Telford Inquiry found particularly brutal threats. When one victim aged 12 told her mother, and the mother called the police, “there was about six or seven Asian men who came to my house. They threatened my mum saying they’ll petrol bomb my house if we don’t drop the charges.”

They conclude:

Children were abandoned to suffer in the name of community relations, an unforgivable price. And it was a price that brought nothing: harmony based on lies doesn’t last. Public fury is swelling, and there is more to be angry about than if the cases had been dealt with swiftly at the time. Indeed, abuse may still be taking place because the state failed to act properly before. It’s time for a new approach. The truth must be brought to the light.

And then you have the stories of the victims themselves who lived to tell about their ordeal. Consider this one: “Why Grooming Gangs Target White Girls: A Survivor’s Story”. This short video featuring Konstantin Kisin interviewing one woman is well worth watching:

See also this 36-minute video in which Douglas Murray goes into detail about this horrific situation:

And lest it be thought that all this took place long ago, and that the UK has moved on, consider this BBC headline from late last year: “Rape reported every hour in London”. The piece begins:

A rape offence is reported every hour in London, according to data obtained by the BBC. More than 8,800 rape incidents were reported to the Metropolitan Police in 2023 – an average of 24 a day. Charities have called the findings “horrifying” but say the true extent of sexual offending will be far higher. The Met says it remains determined to tackle sexual violence, is “striving to do better” and that the number of rape charges has more than doubled since 2022.

Of course, all these are not due to migrant grooming gangs and the like. Throw in the secularised and hyper-sexualised culture that is the UK and most of the West, and this is what you end up with. But it is high time we do look fully into what has been happening, especially in Northern England.

We must fully support Musk, Badenoch and others in demanding that a true and thorough investigation into this whole sordid affair take place, and that justice is served, and that heads roll as a result. This should never have been allowed to take place.