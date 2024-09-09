Dr. Ben Carson Accepts Role as Trump’s Faith Advisor and Emissary for Freedom

Doctor Ben Carson is stepping out of retirement, and into a religious freedom advisory role for Trump’s 2024 re-run.

A key member of Trump’s former administration, Dr. Carson, will work alongside President Trump as the campaign’s National Faith Chairman.

The aim of the role is to fortify against the erosion of religious liberty and assist Trump in his – now public – commitment to protect freedom of speech.

Dr. Carson isn’t new to the Left’s push for mass censorship, use of manipulative propaganda, lawfare, or cancel culture.

He fended off Marxian-Woke activists in 2022, after the movement’s foot-soldiers almost succeeded in renaming, Benjamin Carson High School of Science & Medicine, arguing that Dr. Carson was “Trump in blackface.”

Riding the Black Lives Matter Inc. grift, the event marked a key example of the BLMLGBTQ+ acronym army’s peak irony.

At the time, Dr. Carson deflected the attacks, by redirecting attention towards his success, and his Little Patriots, kids’ education foundation.

Accepting the ambassadorial National Faith Chairman advisory role, Dr. Carson, explained, “Today in 1987, along with a very talented team at Johns Hopkins, I performed the historic operation separating twins who were joined at the back of the head.

“Since then, God has used me to help save the lives of many children through medicine.”

To this he dedicated himself to the role, stating, “All my efforts are now focused on saving our country so that future generations can grow up in an America where anything is possible.”

Alluding to the MAGA vs. Marxism character of the 2024 U.S election, Dr. Carson stated,

“Donald Trump has to win in November. The future of our republic” depends upon it.

Dr. Carson then said he was honoured to serve alongside the President, adding, “It’s imperative that the faith community realizes what is at stake.”

I am honored to serve as the national faith chairman for the campaign and my friend, @realDonaldTrump . It’s imperative that the faith community realizes what is at stake in this election. President Trump was a staunch supporter of the faith community and he will be again as our… — Ben & Candy Carson (@RealBenCarson) September 6, 2024

In a shared press release posted on Friday, both President Trump and Dr. Carson officially announced their support for the initiative.

Calling him a “man of unwavering faith,” Trump said Dr. Carson, “is the perfect person to work with leaders of the faith community on behalf of the campaign; to promote the protection of religious freedom and prosperity in our country.

“Kamala Harris and the radical left have waged war on America’s faith community since the day they took office.

“Her selection of Governor Tim Walz as her Vice-Presidential nominee solidifies their commitment to intensifying those efforts.”

“Nobody,” Trump added, “was a bigger champion for the faith community than me.

“I look forward to working with Ben Carson to fight back against Kamala Harris’ war on faith.”

Dr. Carson reasserted his public comments, remarking, “Since America’s founding nearly 250 years ago, our country has served as a beacon of freedom, hope, and prosperity for the world.

“President Trump believes America’s best days are ahead, and in order to reestablish ourselves as ‘that shining city upon a hill,’ we must acknowledge we are One Nation Under God […]”

Consistently backing Trump as president, and his running again for president, Dr. Carson added, “There is only one candidate in this race that has defended religious liberty and supported Americans of faith.

“That candidate is Donald J. Trump.”

Dr. Carson isn’t just an American hero, he’s a true statesman.

An outspoken Christian – and retired neurosurgeon – he understands the need to preserve classical liberal freedoms, and the Christian basis for those freedoms.

This election marks the difference between a house of freedom and a house of slavery.

As Reagan said in 1964, “You and I have a rendezvous with destiny.

“We’ll preserve for our children, this, the last best hope of man on earth, or we’ll sentence them to take the last step into a thousand years of darkness.”