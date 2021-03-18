Don Lemon Says Jesus Was Black, Looked Like A Muslim

Because if implying there is something wrong with being white while denying the existence of light-skinned Jews isn't enough to heal the nation of racism, suggesting all Middle Easterners look alike is sure to do the trick, right?















CNN host Don Lemon said the only way to break the “spell” of racism over America is to present Jesus, a Jew, as either a “black or brown person” who looks more like a Muslim than a “white hippie.”

The self-imagined theologian appeared as a guest on The View this week, where he told the panel that the country needs to be realistic about God if it’s to heal itself of racism.

According to Lemon, the healing process can begin with Christians placing a depiction of either a “black Jesus” or a “brown Jesus” within their homes to remind children that Jesus was not a Swede.

“We also have to start being realistic about God, the Bible. And if you are a person of faith in this country and we know America is built on faith and religious freedom, then we have to, I think, a good way of starting is to present the true identity of Jesus, and that is as a black or a brown person, rather than someone who looks like a white hippie from, uh, Sweden or Norway. “And I think we should start with a true depiction of what Jesus looked like and put that in your home. Either a black Jesus or a brown Jesus, um, because we knew Jesus looked more like a Muslim or someone who was dark rather than someone who was blonde, uh, a blonde-looking carpenter. “And then when your children ask you who is this, this is Jesus. Jesus was middle eastern. Bethlehem was not in Sweden and so Jesus does not look like the, um, popular depiction that we have in our churches, uh, and in our homes and that we see all over the media and I think that is a good place to start and that is a good place that your kids will ask questions and then you can go from there and then we can, then we can come to a true reality about what America really is and then try to figure out how we fix this issue of racism in the country. It is a spell that must be broken.”

Because if implying there is something wrong with being white while denying the existence of light-skinned Jews isn’t enough to heal the nation of racism, suggesting all Middle Easterners look alike is sure to do the trick, right?

Don’t get your news from CNN, much less your theology.

