Latham Slams Teachers Federation for Telling Schools Not to Inform Parents If Their Child Changes Gender: “Mongrel Bastards”

Mark Latham has slammed the NSW Teachers Federation, calling them "mongrel bastards" for urging school staff not to inform parents if their child comes out as transgender.













“So you think there might be Parental Rights in NSW schools? “Forget it under current practices,” the NSW One Nation leader said on Sunday in a post on Facebook.

According to Latham, the union is instructing school teachers not to inform parents if a student chooses to change gender because the parents could be opposed to the child’s decision.

“This is what the NSW Teachers Federation tells its members (school teachers) in the case of students coming out with information about their sexuality/gender:

“‘Of course it’s not okay to call people’s parents because it may not be safe for the child if parents know, it could put them in an unsafe situation, it could mean they are kicked out of home.‘

“Mongrel bastards these NSW Teachers Federation Lefties. Using schools and the power of teachers to keep parents in the dark about their own children!!

Latham went on to accuse the NSW Premier of allowing the Teachers Federation to “get away with blue murder” out of fear.

Last month Binary Australia reported on a recent bill Latham introduced into NSW Parliament that would support parental rights and ban radical gender ideology in classrooms.

In Parliament, Latham said: “We hear a lot of talk in the political debate about ‘colonisation’, but the worst colonising practice in our society is attempts by cultural dieticians and social engineers, many of them in the education system, to take over the role of parents. It’s part of the post-modernist attack on the nuclear family.

“In trying to unravel and remake our civilisation, they know the foundations of family are critical. If they can convince young people that things like family and gender are ‘socially constructed’, that there’s some kind of conspiracy to deny them their true identity, then no parts of our culture are safe.

“This parliament should legislate to defend the family unit and the biological science of gender,” Latham added.

Binary Australia’s spokeswoman Kirralie Smith said in response to the bill: “Parental rights must be upheld and championed. Children are entrusted to families, not the state. It is families who are responsible for the development, care and growth of their own children.

“The state has no business imposing radical ideologies in the classroom. Schools are for education, not indoctrination.”

