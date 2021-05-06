Disney To Release Woke Version of ‘Snow White’ Where Prince Charming Waits For Consent Before Giving “True Love’s Kiss”

The updated version, which will be released on Disney+ under the more appropriate title, White Privilege and the Seven Persons of Short Stature, will replace the controversial scene with the prince patiently waiting for Snow White's consent.















SATIRE: Disney is set to release an updated version of its classic film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs after the original picture was criticised for promoting rape culture.

Critics have slammed the 1937 release for featuring a scene in which Prince Charming kisses Snow White while she’s unconscious due to a spell that can only be broken with “true love’s kiss.”

“It’s hard to understand why Disney would choose to keep a scene with such old fashioned ideas of what a man is allowed to do to a woman,” one critic wrote.

The updated version, which will be released on Disney+ under the more appropriate title, White Privilege and the Seven Persons of Short Stature, will replace the controversial scene with the prince patiently waiting for Snow White’s consent.

Unfortunately, due to the conditions of the spell, the prince is unable to release Snow White from her enchantment through any means that won’t link his name to the #MeToo social media campaign.

It’s a gruesome end, but at least the kids will think twice before trying to perform CPR.

