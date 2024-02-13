Demonic Insane Woke Abusers Target Children

The demonic insane woke abusers are full tilt after the children and the deluded Western elites connected with the WEF and UN World Disease Organization (WHO?) are promoting government-sanctioned child abuse on a scale not seen since Dr Mengele.

According to CitizenGO:

The UN’s health agency (the World Health Organization) has announced plans to create guidelines for “the health of trans and gender diverse people” with a worrying focus on access to hormones, surgeries, and legal recognition of gender self-identification. They’ve handpicked a biased team, dominated by radical transgender activists, to develop these guidelines. The UN’s guidelines aim to: Increase access to sex change surgeries for all.

Promote the use of cross-sex hormones and puberty blockers.

Encourage medical staff to use preferred pronouns.

Support sex change drugs and surgeries.

Eliminate sex-segregated wards in hospitals.

End sex-segregated domestic violence and rape crisis centers.

Advocate for legal changes to enforce these measures.

Falsify official documents to reflect gender self-ID, not biological sex. This isn’t about health, it’s about ideology.

The devil is the author of confusion. He wants to confuse and destroy the mental sanity of the children, as well as destroy their ability to reproduce and have meaningful God-designed families. This is part of a globalist takeover of the world, with fascist government-corporate collusion to implement one world government under Lucifer.

I recently watched a short video on X/Twitter, which should disturb you. It did me.

What you’re watching is one of the greatest medical scandals in modern history.



Thousands of kids & adolescents sold the lie that they’re born in the wrong body and if they permanently alter their body they can be happy.



This video should infuriate you. pic.twitter.com/g7ZMvNnllD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 31, 2024

It starkly illustrates one of the greatest medical scandals in modern history. Thousands of kids and adolescents are sold the lie that they’re born in the wrong body and if they permanently alter their bodies they can be happy.

In the video the parent is obviously insane, subjecting her very young child to puberty-blocking hormones. The doctor also must be insane to be pushing the drugs on the child like Dr Mengele did to the prisoners in the concentration camps in Nazi Germany.

Of the 28 thousand-plus genes a human has there are 8 thousand different in males and females. Genetically the differences are in every single cell of the body. So altering a few body parts or artificially changing the hormone profile of a person does not change them into the opposite sex.

Parents who push this trans and gender-diverse nonsense used to be called insane and society used to lock them up. Nowadays they are celebrated. This situation is described in the Bible believe it or not.

Reading below from Romans chapter 1:

21 Because that, when they knew God, they glorified Him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened. 22 Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools, 23 And changed the glory of the incorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man, and to birds, and four footed beasts, and creeping things. Romans 1:21-23

Humans have rejected their Creator. Biblically to become a fool means to become an unbeliever. To become a denier of the Creator. These are often the educated class, the doctors and professors who in their own pride believe they now know better than God.

They now follow Darwinian evilution, assuming that all creatures evolved from pond scum over billions of years. They have substituted the created for the Creator and set themselves up as knowing more than the Creator. This is why they now think that you can be born in the wrong body. It is just another mistake on the evolutionary path.

24 Why God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonor their own bodies between themselves: 25 Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen. Romans 1:24-25

They dishonour their own bodies. They mutilate them and change the outward appearance including surgically removing body parts to ostensibly become the opposite sex. This is the demonic transgender-bending agenda from the anti-Christ WEF/UN. Because we are made in the image of God they are satanically inspired to change what God has created.

26 For this cause God gave them up to vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature: 27 And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompense of their error which was meet. Romans 1:26-27

Changing ‘the natural use into that which is against nature’ means it is unnatural to sterilize the body. For women and girls to take hormones that effectively sterilize them against reproducing via natural sexual reproduction is against God’s created order. Also ‘men leaving the natural use of the woman’ includes chemical sterilization, removing genitalia and transmogrifying themselves into the appearance of grotesque caricatures of women. It is not a frog into a prince but a prince into a monster.

The scriptures tell us the why also.

28 And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate [debased] mind, to do those things which are not convenient; 29 Being filled with all unrighteousness, fornication, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness; full of envy, murder, debate, deceit, malignity; whisperers, 30 Backbiters, haters of God, despiteful, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents, 31 Without understanding, covenant breakers, without natural affection, implacable, unmerciful: 32 Who knowing the judgment of God, that they which commit such things are worthy of death, not only do the same, but have pleasure in them that do them. Romans 1:28-32

The cause of the delusion, their insanity, is the rejection of the Creator God. So God Himself gave them a debased mind.

If you are ‘based’ your mind is established, grounded, or focused on a specified principle or belief, fact, or method. If you are debased it is the opposite, untethered, ungrounded, or, simply put, insane.

These people who mutilate their own children are satanically insane. They are inspired by Lucifer to destroy their own offspring. And the reason they entertain such evil thoughts is because they are haters of God, misotheists, proud, boasters and inventors of evil devices.

Nazi-era Dr Joseph Mengele would be proud of these parents!

Ok, you say they are deceived. They don’t know what they are doing. That is no excuse. The judgment of God is coming upon them, not only because they do such things but also because they have pleasure in doing them.