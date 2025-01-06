Defiant 71-Year-Old Grandmother Fights off Subway Attackers on Her Way to Church

A defiant Christian grandmother from New York has turned the tables on four young women who viewed her as a subway soft target.

71-year-old, Linda Rosa, was going to church at 6pm, when the four young – unarmed – teenage girls attempted to rob her.

After being grabbed, hit, struck down, then stomped on, the pensioner got up and punched back.

Rosa told the NY Post she recalls telling herself, “Oh, no, this is not going to happen today!”

Hoping her, “not today, Satan” defiance would discourage the girls, the attempted robbery turned into a fight.

🚨🇺🇸NYC GRANDMA TAKES DOWN TEEN ROBBERS IN EPIC SUBWAY SHOWDOWN



Linda Rosa, 71, wasn’t about to let 4 teen attackers ruin her New Year’s Day.



When they tried to rob her at a Brooklyn subway station, she fought back – hard.



After being punched in the face, Rosa grabbed 2 of… pic.twitter.com/o3jnA5ptW1 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 4, 2025

Rosa said, one girl punched her in the face, knocked her glasses off and cut her nose.

While Rosa was struggling with one teen, the other one was trying to dig into Rosa’s purse.

“I was trying to kick her in between her legs,” Rosa remarked.

Advertisement

“But my leg wouldn’t stretch far enough, so I believe that’s when I fell. I fell, and then she stomped on me.”

Down, not out, and concerned the violent girls would either stomp on her head or heart, Rosa got on her feet and fought back.

Grabbing one of the female attacker’s braids, Rosa managed to pin one of the girls down, by “twirling the braids around her right hand.”

Advertisement

With the tables turned, one attacker then demanded Rosa release her friend.

Rosa refused and then started yelling for help.

Realising the God-fearing grandmother wasn’t going to go down easily, the second assailant threw the loot, then went in “for the kill” again.

This time Rosa was ready.

According to her recount on the Post, rather than surrender, Rosa miraculously managed to pin the pair of attackers down, by also grabbing the second girl by the hair.

Rosa said, “Out of nowhere, I grabbed her hair, and twisted it around my left hand.

“So, I had them both facedown; when they were getting ready to fight.”

With two would-be thieves subdued the two other girls repeatedly yelled, “Let them go.”

Eventually releasing her attackers, Rosa started picking up her gear, telling the four girls, she was reporting them to the police.

They quickly retreated, and Rosa made her way to Church.

Once at the Brooklyn Tabernacle, the tough, yet shaken grandmother was looked after by the congregation.

She was then treated at the Brooklyn Hospital, saying, she was “thankful they didn’t have any weapons.”

Rosa also publicly forgave the four girls – who are still at large -, stating, “I forgive them. They do not know what they do. They don’t know what they did. It’s just teenagers acting foolish.”

Seemingly mocking statements about increased subway safety from Democrat governor, Kathy Hochul, and MTA Chair Janno Lieber, Rosa noted how transit crime was increasing.

New York Subways are deemed safe by Democrats.

“Overall, it’s a safe place,” Lieber asserted to NBC nightly news on Jan. 4, a few days after the violent attempt to rob Rosa.

He then added, “But we have to push back against the disorder and the people who commit these serious, high-profile crimes.”

The most recent crimes include the murder of Debrina Kawam, who burned to death after an alleged illegal immigrant set her on fire.

Another victim of the “safe subway” system, was stabbed in Queens, and another, Joseph Lynskey, was shoved into an oncoming train.

Like Rosa, Joseph Lynskey, also miraculously survived. Unlike Rosa, he suffered serious injury and remains in hospital.

While many will see Rosa’s reaction as reckless, others will see the hand of God.

Rosa lived Maya Angelou’s quip, which warned against reading Jesus’ Matthew 5:9 imperative through a solely pacifist lens:

“Herein lies my Christian lack, if I’m struck, then I’ll strike back.”

This is all proof that the Democrat pressure on Bragg to “get Trump at all cost,” is not paying off well for New York’s taxpayers, and retirees.

As the witch hunt lead by Woke NY DA, Alvin Bragg, against retired marine Daniel Penny, shows, the fighting few will shy away from defending those in distress.