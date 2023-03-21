Deeming and the Death of the Liberal Party

"But both on a state level and a federal level, we have seen a string of Christians and conservatives booted out or hounded out of the Liberal Party. Those who are courageously pro-life, pro-family, and pro-faith are now nearly anathema there."

Less than a month ago I discussed how Victorian Liberal MP Moira Deeming was being vilified not only by the media but by her own political party. And I hate to say it, but when I first heard that she was running for office as a Liberal candidate I predicted that her career there would be short-lived. The Libs are just too far gone in Victoria, if not throughout the entire country.

In that earlier piece, I wrote about how conservatism and Christianity are clearly at odds with the Liberal Party which is now overwhelmingly a secular left party that is little different from Labor and the Greens. See that earlier piece here.

But because Moira Deeming continues to care about women and children, and believes the radical trans revolution is so very harmful, the Libs want nothing to do with her. It was handy of course that some neo-Nazis crashed the party that she was at, and no one can see that party crashers are NOT welcome. But it is a great excuse by Pesutto to get rid of her once and for all.

The background to this story is found in the Herald Sun. But since the article is behind a paywall, let me share some of it here:

Opposition Leader John Pesutto will move to expel Moira Deeming from the Liberal party room. Mr Pesutto met with Ms Deeming on Sunday, a day after she attended a rally on the steps of parliament that was crashed by neo-Nazis. Ms Pesutto said Ms Deeming’s attendance at the rally made her position with the party “untenable”. It comes as Ms Deeming distanced herself from the neo-Nazi movement. “I am so distressed that nobody is listening to or addressing the concerns of women,” she told the Herald Sun. “Nobody endorsed those Nazis. “We all condemned them. But nobody listened to what the women actually said.” A move to expel Ms Deeming can’t be put to the party room before Friday, because party rules require five days notice be given. It will be the first test of leadership for Mr Pesutto, who beat senior opposition MP Brad Battin by a single vote to snare the top job in December. If the move to expel Ms Deeming is rejected, it would be a huge blow to Mr Pesutto’s authority. Several Liberal sources said the motion would likely pass, but only narrowly. But while that would see Ms Deeming expelled from the parliamentary wing of the party, it is believed she would survive any move to expel her from the broader Liberal Party.

The statement put out by Pesutto is worth quoting in full:

Yesterday afternoon Victorians witnessed an abomination on the steps of the Victorian Parliament when neo-Nazi protesters engaged in an affront to the values we should all hold dear as Victorians. The violence, prejudice and hate that these protesters conveyed by their odious actions will never be acceptable in our State. I condemn them and commit to opposing such hate wherever it may exist. This afternoon I met with Moira Deeming MP who attended yesterday’s rally. I discussed her involvement in organising, promoting and participating in a rally with speakers and other organisers who themselves have been publicly associated with far right-wing extremist groups including neo-Nazi activists. At our meeting I informed Ms Deeming that I will move a motion at the next party room meeting to expel her as a member of the parliamentary Liberal Party as her position is untenable. This is not an issue about free speech but a member of the parliamentary party associating with people whose views are abhorrent to my values, the values of the Liberal Party and the wider community. The Liberal Party I joined and which I am now honoured to lead, must strive to represent all Victorians. Regardless of religious faith, race, sexual preference and identity, Victorians everywhere should know that the Liberal Party is inclusive and can be a voice for them. No matter what our background we all share the abiding bond of an essential humanity.

Good grief. Moira did NOT attend a Nazi rally. She had nothing to do with them. She even denounced them. But it was a neat excuse to finally get rid of that pesky Christian conservative. They are verboten in today’s Liberal Party. The Libs have made themselves clear on all this.

And talk about virtue-signalling woke wonders. Whenever you hear all this jabberwocky about “inclusion,” “sexual preference” and the like, you know you have the death of a once-conservative political party. What we now have is just another group of loony leftist political hacks that have zero principles left to stand on. They simply exist to be a mirror image of Labor.

The Libs want nothing to do with people like Deeming. If this was a once-off affair, we might not rush to judgment. But both on a state level and a federal level, we have seen a string of Christians and conservatives booted out or hounded out of the Liberal Party. Those who are courageously pro-life, pro-family, and pro-faith are now nearly anathema there.

While there is a slight possibility that we just might be surprised by how the Party votes on her tenure, I will not hold my breath. I said in previous articles that we need to pray for Moira and others like her. Let’s hope she can find a new political home where she is wanted and appreciated if she decides to stay in politics.

Keep on standing strong Moira. You are much too good for the low-life Libs.