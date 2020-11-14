Instagram Releases “Thank God For Abortion” Filter: “Definitely Put It On Your Babies”

To celebrate Instagram's release of the filter, the group published a photo of a baby with the filter on his face, along with a caption urging users to "definitely put it on all the babies."













Instagram last month released a new face filter that allows users to take photos with the phrase “Thank God for Abortion” scrawled across their face.

The Instagram-approved filter was created by a pro-abortion organization whose stated purpose is to “eliminate the criminalizing stigma around abortion.”

According to the group’s website, the organization is “committed to a repossessing of our own narratives and pull it back from the dominant extreme right-wing ‘sin’ perspective which continues to justify legislating the torture and death of abortion seeking people.”

Screenshot from Instagram.

“SO CUTE!” the caption read. “The proabortion look so easy to sport. Put on ur mamma ur pappa def all the babies. Show your love.”

So I went onto Instagram to verify this and sadly it’s 100% true. Instagram has released a face filter called ‘Thank god for abortion’ and there’s a stack of people uploading all kinds of nasty pictures. What a sad sad world we live in. pic.twitter.com/V92E3go7hq — Evelyn Rae (@_evelynrae) November 14, 2020

All Instagram filters must go through an approval process via Spark AR before being accepted by the photo-sharing platform.

Content, including all effects, names, icons, demo videos and all other material uploaded or submitted to Spark AR, must follow the companies standards and policies. These include Facebook Community Standards and Instagram Community Guidelines.

According to the terms and conditions, content must be suitable for consumption by the Facebook and Instagram general user base (including those aged 13 and above).

AR Content Standards state: “Content must not be shocking, sensational, disrespectful or excessively violent.”

