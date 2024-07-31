Contempt for Christians Is on the Rise in Once-Christian Scotland

Contempt for those with Christian convictions is on the rise in Scotland.

A survey conducted by the new think tank, Logos Scotland, reveals a majority of Scottish Christians think they’re being ostracised.

Of the Christians who participated in the survey, 70% believed spite and hostility towards Christians is increasing.

Non-Christian responders said they didn’t think, nor did they care that Christians in society and politics were targets of abuse because of their faith.

However, 55% of non-Christians did agree that Christianity wasn’t being given fair treatment by the government.

This includes an overall sense that Scotland is infected with an abusive socio-political attitude, expressed through the media, and in parliament.

Discussing the results, CEO, Shona Haslam, said, “The Vast majority of Scots Christians are deeply concerned about abuse, negative comments and attitudes experienced by Christian politicians in the media.

“Almost three-quarters of Christian respondents ‘disagreed’ or ‘strongly disagreed’ that “The Scottish Government has been supportive of Christian principles in its recent legislative programme,” she added.

Of those surveyed, 2 out of 3 shared concerns about persecution, citing ‘incidents of prejudice, exclusion, and discrimination.’

Logos Scotland’s report did show that Scottish Christians still feel free to be open about their faith in public.

Breaking down the numbers, Logos Scotland reported that, the boldest believers were Catholics and independents, with the Free Church being best ‘equipped to speak on issues in the public square.’

Unsurprisingly, the culture-before-Christ, Church of Scotland, was the most timid, and least likely ‘to discuss issues in the public square and how to get involved.’

Overall, Christian confidence was marred by anti-Christian posturing and spiteful rhetoric.

For instance:

In February 2023, current First Minister – an apparent Christian – John Swinney joined former leader, Nicola Sturgeon in condemning Kate Forbes over her – savvy – Christian convictions.

The “get God out of politics” pair questioned Forbes’ suitability for office, citing her biblical views on “gay marriage,” abortion, and gender.

At the time, Forbes fired back, “The prime minister is a Hindu, the mayor of London is a Muslim.

“So many will wonder why the deputy first minister believes a woman holding Christian views should be disqualified from holding high office in Scotland.”

Worth noting, John Swinney replaced National Party leader, Humza Yousaf.

A Muslim, occasional racist, and “far-right is a threat to democracy” fearmonger.

Exhibit A:

When life imitates parody:



Humza Yousaf, the terrorism-supporting First Minister of Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿, who is an immigrant himself, complains in the Scottish Parliament that there are too many white people in Scotland 🤣

pic.twitter.com/2ZnuiqQsHf — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) April 29, 2024

Exhibit B:

We're witnessing a rising tide of far-right populism in the UK and Europe, driven by a hatred of Muslims.



Muslims are feeling disillusioned and asking themselves if they belong here?



We must confront, not appease the far-right.



My column for @guardianhttps://t.co/9WUxou40Xr https://t.co/309pk5Kqpm — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) June 17, 2024

Notably, no one had an issue with Humza Yousaf’s religio-political affiliation.

Church of Scotland member, and Green’s politician, Ross Greer, also validates Logos Scotland’s findings.

Here's Greer, the Greenie, pretending his version of Jesus isn't Judas.



Jesus affirmed man for woman, woman for man, both united together before God.



He never affirmed the fantasies of a fascist sex cult.



The point? Social justice warriors are the brethren of Iscariot, not… https://t.co/Crg4arzakm — Rod Lampard (@rod_lampard) July 31, 2024

Greer, who supports Islam’s attempts to erase Israel, and believes Winston Churchill was a mass murderer, also fired verbal shots at Kate Forbes because of her Christian convictions.

Opposing her appointment, Greer snarled, “We cannot support the appointment of someone who believes not only that equal marriage is wrong, but also children being born outside of marriage.”

The LGBTQ+ wing of Forbes’ own party, shared a similar sentiment, demanding urgent “clarification.”

Such as whether the Scottish National Party (SNP), would protect LGBTQ+ forced speak and subsequent other laws ripe for abuse.

Forbes was set to succeed Yousaf as SNP leader.

The wave of prejudice fuelled paranoia against her, and because of her faith, killed off that confident candidacy.

Inadvertently confirming the recent Logos Scotland survey, Forbes’ experience strongly suggests that Christians are being forced out of politics.

Kate told the BBC in June last year, “If I had not been honest, if I had tried to make certain things more palatable or politically correct, I would have [perhaps] been more successful.”

There was, she continued, 100% more scrutiny for her than there was for Humza Yousaf.

John Swinney is adamant that the Scottish government’s policies are inclusive, declaring himself the “first minister for everyone.”

This includes welcoming Christians, and the Christian viewpoint, regardless of the acronym army’s contemptuous, and continually smug disapproval.