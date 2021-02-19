Coca-Cola Accused Of Telling Employees To Be ‘Less White’ By Being Less Arrogant, Less Oppressive, Less Ignorant

Coca-Cola has been accused of forcing its employees to undergo an online training course instructing them to "be less white."













Coca-Cola has been accused of forcing its employees to undergo an online training course instructing them to “be less white.”

Screenshots that are said to come from an internal whistleblower were uploaded to social media on Friday and show slides from a presentation by Robin DiAngelo entitled, “Understanding what it means to be white, challenging what it means to be racist.”

According to one of the slides, to be “less white” means being “less oppressive, less arrogant, less certain, less defensive, less ignorant, more humble, listen, believe, break with apathy, break with white solidarity.”

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING: Coca-Cola is forcing employees to complete online training telling them to "try to be less white."



These images are from an internal whistleblower: pic.twitter.com/gRi4N20esZ — Karlyn supports banning critical race theory in NH (@DrKarlynB) February 19, 2021

The course goes on to claim, that “in the U.S. and other Western nations, white people are socialized to feel that they are inherently superior because they are white.” And that, “Research shows that by age 3 to 4, children understand that it is better to be white.”

Again we ask, would Coca-Cola survive if they made a negative generalization about any other ethnic group in society? Is it “White Privilege” that it’s now socially acceptable to attribute negative characteristics to “whites” purely on the basis of their skin color?

For people asking to verify this, the course is publicly available on @LinkedIn: https://t.co/T2mmXTACeJ



You can see for yourself. The Coca-Cola icon is in the top right hand corner on some of the images because they're using LinkedIn content for their internal platform. — Karlyn supports banning critical race theory in NH (@DrKarlynB) February 19, 2021

Twitter reacts:

If a corporate company sent around a training kit instructing black people how to “be less black”, the world would implode and lawsuits would follow.



I genuinely hope these employees sue @CocaCola for blatant racism and discrimination. https://t.co/07OPZouEcV — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 19, 2021

We demand an answer @CocaCola for this racist training. Are you aware this was being used in your training and will you immediately end this training or do we need to mass boycott your products? https://t.co/jWmpptRSLa — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 19, 2021

Wut…. this seems like blatant racial discrimination to this employment lawyer. https://t.co/IEmpycTP6P — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) February 19, 2021

Is this #racist training actually for real from @CocaCola? If so, where’s the civil rights division of the justice department? https://t.co/G9FDYmUdzG — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) February 19, 2021

Institutionalized anti-white bigotry at the helm of every cultural institution. Business, education, churches, media, sports, law enforcement, the military, everywhere.



The perfect tool for the communists. https://t.co/iBkHxXDfYa — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 19, 2021

.@CocaCola needs to stop this racist nonsense.



No one stood in line and picked their skin color before they were born.



Identity politics is ruining this country, dividing people, and teaching hate. https://t.co/yoS3Sm9mQd — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 19, 2021

Critical race theory is a cancer in our society https://t.co/gZ7Jw94TY5 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) February 19, 2021

This is racist, psychological abuse of employees by @CocaCola.



Let's try other flavors of this to see how utterly sickening it is: "Try to be less black." "Try to be less Jewish." https://t.co/itViEI8FTG — Amy Alkon (@amyalkon) February 19, 2021

