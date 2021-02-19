News Racism

Coca-Cola Accused Of Telling Employees To Be ‘Less White’ By Being Less Arrogant, Less Oppressive, Less Ignorant

Staff Writer
By
Coca-Cola has been accused of forcing its employees to undergo an online training course instructing them to "be less white."
  • 114
    Shares

Coca-Cola has been accused of forcing its employees to undergo an online training course instructing them to “be less white.”

Screenshots that are said to come from an internal whistleblower were uploaded to social media on Friday and show slides from a presentation by Robin DiAngelo entitled, “Understanding what it means to be white, challenging what it means to be racist.”

According to one of the slides, to be “less white” means being “less oppressive, less arrogant, less certain, less defensive, less ignorant, more humble, listen, believe, break with apathy, break with white solidarity.”

The course goes on to claim, that “in the U.S. and other Western nations, white people are socialized to feel that they are inherently superior because they are white.” And that, “Research shows that by age 3 to 4, children understand that it is better to be white.”

Again we ask, would Coca-Cola survive if they made a negative generalization about any other ethnic group in society? Is it “White Privilege” that it’s now socially acceptable to attribute negative characteristics to “whites” purely on the basis of their skin color?

Twitter reacts:


  • 114
    Shares

Published by Staff Writer

Caldron Pool is a politically and theologically conservative website providing news and opinion on current events.