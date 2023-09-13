CIA Analysts Allegedly Bribed to Dismiss COVID Lab Leak Theory

A senior CIA officer claims lab leak analysts were allegedly bribed to back the COVID-19 wet market narrative.

According to the chairs of two United States government, Pandemic and intelligence committees, “A multi-decade, senior-level, current Agency officer has come forward with information regarding the Agency’s analysis into the origins of COVID-19.”

The CIA’s discovery team consisted of seven “experienced, multi-disciplinary” analysts with “significant scientific expertise.”

Based upon CIA information, six of them concluded that a lab leak in Wuhan was the most likely source of the virus.

Committee Chairs, Brad Wenstrup, and Mike Turner, broke the news in separate letters addressed to former Trump administration CIA COO, Andrew Makridis, and current Biden CIA director, William J. Burns. (Letter 1, Letter 2)

Contra to foppish, “that’s racist” accusations spread by far-left Democrats, anti-Trump mania, Woke lefties, and even the Communist Chinese Party:

“Six of the CIA team believed the intelligence and science were sufficient to make a low confidence assessment that COVID-19 originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.”

The seventh, and dissenting member of the team – was the only expert to vote in favour of ‘zoonosis’ (evolved in a wet market).

Advertisement

Building on this context, the facts infer that the CIA’s “unable to determine” conclusion about COVID’s origins was apparently rigged to favour the Chinese Communist Party.

The official position of Moa’s minions is, “Meh, natural selection.”

In order to maintain a seemingly pro-CCP sensitivity the whistle-blower alleges, “six members of the discovery team were given a significant monetary incentive to change their position.”

Advertisement

The team thus moved from concluding COVID was a man-made virus to concluding COVID was the spawn of evolution.

Alarmed by the potential rigging of an important CIA report, Wenstrup, and Turner said, “Allegations from a seemingly credible source requires the Committees to conduct further oversight of how the CIA handled its internal investigation into the origins of COVID-19.”

Acting on the oversight committees’ rights, Wenstrup and Turner have requested that Makridis, and Burns hand over all documents, and communications relating to the discovery teams.

This may expose or exonerate people such as COVID Czar, Anthony Fauci, who has a suspected connection to Wuhan’s research.

Fauci, as was recently reported by The Heritage Foundation (HF), knew of “gain of function” experiments being carried out in Wuhan’s Institute of Virology.

A memo dated Feb 1, 2020 confirms this, and shows that Fauci knew a lab leak was a high probability.

“Top virologists” had voiced concerns to Fauci about the virus’s origin’s, stating that “the mutation was intentionally inserted, and could not have evolved naturally.”

Backed by Team Biden, Fauci has come under fire over the past year for “deliberately suppressing” the lab leak hypothesis.

Although Fauci has stated he has an open mind about the origins of the CCP-19 virus, he “leans very strongly towards it evolving in nature, and jumping species.”

Whether Wenstrup and Turner’s new investigations succeed could also depend on the Biden White House.

Fuelling suspicions of a cover-up, the Biden administration isn’t co-operating.

“Biden officials have stymied numerous efforts to secure crucial information on the pandemic,” HF explained in a lengthy information piece.

The Woke White House has an obligation to declassify information under the COVID-19 Origin Act of 2023.

They’re not complying.

So far, they’ve failed to deliver on requests for information on Fauci’s connection to Wuhan funding, “activities of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the research role of the Chinese military,” and patient zero.