Churches Required to Use Vaccination Certificate Systems for Vaccinated-ONLY Worship

Churches in New South Wales will be required to use a vaccination certificate system once 70 percent of the population have received at least two injections of the COVID vaccine.

From mid-October, churches will be permitted to return to in-person worship on the provision that they only host vaccinated-only services.

Once the target is reached, places of worship must deny entry to any member of the congregation who is not fully vaccinated.

Chris O’Keefe of 9News said the state government has not yet signed off on the roadmap, however, “this is the plan that is being worked on, and it’s likely to be signed off on this week.”

NSW Government to require churches to use vaccination certificates for entry into worship. pic.twitter.com/Ad1KnVlBcC — Caldron Pool (@CaldronPool) September 6, 2021

Ironically, the news comes just days after the author’s of the Ezekiel Declaration received a barrage of criticism from certain church leaders for “preemptively” and “prematurely” suggesting the state governments would require a vaccination passport system within the church.

The declaration, an open letter to Prime Minister Scott Morrison opposing the implimentation of a vaxx pass system in Australia, has been signed by more than 2.7k pastors and leaders, and over 21k church members and attendees.

