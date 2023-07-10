Image

Church At War

Avatar photoBy Staff Writer Jul 10, 2023

When the Canadian government ordered churches to close, practically everyone complied. But some pastors led their churches to assert the supremacy of Christ over all things and especially Christ’s church and her worship.

In the latest episode of The Caldron Pool Show, Evelyn Rae chats with Jacob Reaume, one of the courageous Canadian pastors who took on the beast during the height of Covid-19 madness.

You can watch that episode here:

Pastor Reaume has also recently released a must-watch feature-length documentary about the Canadian church’s ordeal.

You can watch the full film here and the trailer below:

