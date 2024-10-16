UK Police Apologise to Bristol Pastor Arrested for Blaspheming Islam & the LGBTQ

A Reformed Baptist pastor from Bristol is Britain’s latest “outlaw.”

Police arrested Dia Moodley, a street preacher, for blaspheming Islam, and affirming binary biological reality.

Avon and Somerset Police reportedly held the grandfather in a cell for 13 hours.

Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) said the arrest happened in March, during Ramadan, and was in response to Moodley ‘contrasting Christianity and Islam.’

Moodley preached the New Testament declaration that Jesus was not Mohammad’s equal, when answering a question from a person in the crowd.

“We’re under threat if we speak about religions other than our own,” he told Calvin Robinson in an Oct. 12 interview.

Describing two-tier policing, Moodley said, “We see the police acting differently towards the Christian than they do everyone else.”

“I was preaching about the value of life in the womb, trying to find out where University of Bristol students were on the issue,” Moodley recounted.

When debating with some students, “one person asked me a question about Islam because they saw my signboard reference to Exodus 20.”

Asked, “Which God?” Moodley effectively said, not Allah, stating “he doesn’t believe in Islam.”

He then “made the comparison between Jesus and Mohammad,” explaining why he doesn’t trust Mohammad:

“Jesus never had multiple marriages, and unlike Mohammad, Jesus never married a 6-year-old girl, and then consummate that marriage when she was nine.

Responding, the crowd started “shouting for the police.”

It was a 2-minute answer that anybody can confirm by a basic search online, he said.

Moving on, Moodley continued preaching, unaware that the police were called until he was arrested.

Justifying his incarceration, UK police wrote up the arrest as cultural insensitivity.

Moodley was talking truths about Mohammad “during the sensitive time of Ramadan.”

“I didn’t even know it was Ramadan,” the pastor remarked.

He added, “I was there talking about my Christian worldview, and the sanctity of life. I took the question, I answered the question, then I moved on.”

Unpacking his approach to street preaching, the Baptist pastor said, he seeks to engage in dialogue, more than deliver monologues.

If asked a question, Moodley continued, “I’m going to answer the question from my biblical worldview, whether it be Muslim, Mormon, Atheist of Jehovah’s Witness.”

Preaching Christ at University of Bristol Freshers Fair pic.twitter.com/srFP88v4aP — Dia Moodley (@MoodleyDia1) September 14, 2024

These debates while still civil, can become heated, he stated.

Notably, the street preacher also claimed he’s seen police pull people out of crowds, to elicit complaints, in order to trigger an arrest.

Moodley’s recurring encounters with the UK’s two-tier policing were documented by ADF in a press release issued on Wednesday.

They gave evidence proving this latest example of police persecuting the Pastor, wasn’t an isolated event.

Despite Moodley being assaulted, and having his property damaged, police detained the pastor, not those disturbing the peace.

According to ADF, UK police detained the Spirit of Life pastor on: “suspicion of committing ‘racially or religiously aggravated harassment without violence’ under Section 31(1)(c) of the Crime and Disorder Act 1998 and Section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.”

Just as sinister, at the time of his arrest, police ordered Bristol University staff to destroy four outreach signs, including one containing Bible verses.

While police have since apologised for overreaching – thanks to pressure from ADF – they have refused to explain why University staff were ordered to destroy Moodley’s personal property.

🚨NEW: Remember the pastor & grandfather who was surrounded and bullied by a mob on the streets of Bristol?



The ringleader of the mob – complete with an ANTIFA tattoo – has issued a response, claiming Dia, a Christian, deserved to be bullied: https://t.co/fRpbzLsLsU pic.twitter.com/Zo2duIC966 — Lois McLatchie Miller (@LoisMcLatch) October 4, 2024

Atheists make up to 51% of the population in Bristol, 32.2% (152,126) are Christian, with Muslims numbering 6.5% (31,776).

The same 2021 census data also shows Muslims largely living in overcrowded social housing, are mostly unemployed, and are less likely to have any formal qualifications.

Of significance, the age group between Bristol’s Muslim and Christian demographic was about 20 years.

The median age of Muslims was 23, and the median age of Christians was 47.

Harassment of Moodley falls under UK policing’s reinforcement of multiculturalism, by way of Community Protection Warnings.

CPWs are subjective and handed out at the discretion of law enforcement.

They range from warning citizens against allowing pets to pester neighbourhoods, up to anti-social activities, such as ‘playing music too loud.’

‘Failure to comply is an offence and may result in a fine or a fixed penalty notice.’

Police signalling Moodley out as a public nuisance, for holding to the Christian convictions of 32.2% of those who live in Bristol, confirms more than a pandemic of two-tier policing.

It strongly suggests there’s an open anti-Christian agenda at work.

An infection both Tory conservatives and UK’s socialist PM, Kier Starmer have discounted as “far-right misinformation,” in a blatant denial the problem even exists.